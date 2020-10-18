टूंडला विधानसभा सीटः सबसे अमीर हैं सपा प्रत्याशी, बसपा उम्मीदवार भी करोड़पति, दोनों पर दर्ज हैं आपराधिक मुकदमे

{"_id":"5f8bc8598ebc3e9ba75c9c89","slug":"up-assembly-by-election-property-worth-crores-of-sp-and-bsp-candidate-at-tundla-seat","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u0942\u0902\u0921\u0932\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u0928\u0938\u092d\u093e \u0938\u0940\u091f\u0903 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0905\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u092a\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u0940, \u092c\u0938\u092a\u093e \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u092a\u0924\u093f, \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u092a\u0930\u093e\u0927\u093f\u0915 \u092e\u0941\u0915\u0926\u092e\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
टूंडला उपचुनाव के प्रत्याशी- सपा के महाराज सिंह धनगर, भाजपा प्रेम सिंह और बसपा के संजीव, बाएं से दाएं क्रमशः
सपा प्रत्याशी महाराज सिंह धनगर
बहुजन समाज पार्टी के प्रत्याशी संजीव कुमार चक
भाजपा प्रत्याशी प्रेमपाल धनगर
कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी स्नेहलता बबली
- फोटो : अमर उजाला