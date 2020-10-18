संगीता हत्याकांडः पंचायत में शामिल आरोपियों की नहीं हुई पहचान, एससी-एसटी एक्ट से भी परिवार परेशान

{"_id":"5f8bbf6a8ebc3e9bd646e640","slug":"sangita-murder-case-people-who-are-in-panchayat-not-identified","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u0917\u0940\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0903 \u092a\u0902\u091a\u093e\u092f\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092a\u0939\u091a\u093e\u0928, \u090f\u0938\u0938\u0940-\u090f\u0938\u091f\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मृतका संगीता का फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f8bbf6a8ebc3e9bd646e640","slug":"sangita-murder-case-people-who-are-in-panchayat-not-identified","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u0917\u0940\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0903 \u092a\u0902\u091a\u093e\u092f\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092a\u0939\u091a\u093e\u0928, \u090f\u0938\u0938\u0940-\u090f\u0938\u091f\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सेवानिवृत्त फौजी अनिल कुमार और उनकी पत्नी संगीता का फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f8bbf6a8ebc3e9bd646e640","slug":"sangita-murder-case-people-who-are-in-panchayat-not-identified","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u0917\u0940\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0903 \u092a\u0902\u091a\u093e\u092f\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092a\u0939\u091a\u093e\u0928, \u090f\u0938\u0938\u0940-\u090f\u0938\u091f\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मृतका संगीता की फाइल फोटो, मौके पर पहुंचे एसपी सिटी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f8bbf6a8ebc3e9bd646e640","slug":"sangita-murder-case-people-who-are-in-panchayat-not-identified","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u0917\u0940\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0903 \u092a\u0902\u091a\u093e\u092f\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092a\u0939\u091a\u093e\u0928, \u090f\u0938\u0938\u0940-\u090f\u0938\u091f\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बोत्रे, रोहन प्रमोद, एसपी सिटी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f8bbf6a8ebc3e9bd646e640","slug":"sangita-murder-case-people-who-are-in-panchayat-not-identified","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u0917\u0940\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0903 \u092a\u0902\u091a\u093e\u092f\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092a\u0939\u091a\u093e\u0928, \u090f\u0938\u0938\u0940-\u090f\u0938\u091f\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मृतक महिला का फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f8bbf6a8ebc3e9bd646e640","slug":"sangita-murder-case-people-who-are-in-panchayat-not-identified","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u0917\u0940\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0903 \u092a\u0902\u091a\u093e\u092f\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092a\u0939\u091a\u093e\u0928, \u090f\u0938\u0938\u0940-\u090f\u0938\u091f\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आगरा विधि विज्ञान प्रयोगशाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f8bbf6a8ebc3e9bd646e640","slug":"sangita-murder-case-people-who-are-in-panchayat-not-identified","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u0917\u0940\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0903 \u092a\u0902\u091a\u093e\u092f\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092a\u0939\u091a\u093e\u0928, \u090f\u0938\u0938\u0940-\u090f\u0938\u091f\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घटनास्थल पर जांच करते एसपी सिटी फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला