शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Sangita Murder Case: People Who Are In Panchayat Not Identified

संगीता हत्याकांडः पंचायत में शामिल आरोपियों की नहीं हुई पहचान, एससी-एसटी एक्ट से भी परिवार परेशान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sun, 18 Oct 2020 09:43 AM IST
मृतका संगीता का फाइल फोटो
1 of 7
मृतका संगीता का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा के थाना ताजगंज के पुष्पाजंलि ईको सिटी कॉलोनी में पूर्व फौजी अनिल कुमार रजावत की पत्नी संगीता को जिंदा जलाने के मामले में एक सप्ताह बाद भी पंचायत में शामिल आरोपियों की पहचान नहीं हो सकी है। पुलिस कॉलोनी के लोगों के बयान दर्ज कर चुकी है। सीसीटीवी फुटेज भी देखे जा चुके हैं। इसके बावजूद किसी नतीजे पर नहीं पहुंचा जा सका है। वहीं चौकी प्रभारी दरोगा योगेश कुमार पर रिश्वत लेने के आरोप लगने के बाद भी कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई है। इससे पीड़ित परिवार में आक्रोश है।
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states agra uttar pradesh sangita murder case sangeeta murder woman burnt alive case woman burnt to death

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

सेवानिवृत्त फौजी अनिल कुमार और उनकी पत्नी संगीता का फाइल फोटो
Agra

संगीता हत्याकांड: मृतका के पति का आरोप- चौकी से छोड़ने के लिए दरोगा ने लिए थे 60 हजार रुपये

18 अक्टूबर 2020

पीलीभीत में सड़क हादसा
Bareilly

तस्वीरें: नींद में थे यात्री... तेज झटका लगा और गूंजने लगी चीत्कार, भयानक था हादसा, दो हिस्सों में बंटी रोडवेज

18 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
Tikitaka movie review

Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
आरोपी को पकड़ती पुलिस
Ballia

बलिया हत्याकांड: ...तो क्या धीरेंद्र के सियासी रसूख के चलते जाने दिया गया उसे, पीड़ित पक्ष ने उठाए सवाल

18 अक्टूबर 2020

टूंडला उपचुनाव के प्रत्याशी- सपा के महाराज सिंह धनगर, भाजपा प्रेम सिंह और बसपा के संजीव, बाएं से दाएं क्रमशः
Agra

टूंडला विधानसभा सीटः सबसे अमीर हैं सपा प्रत्याशी, बसपा उम्मीदवार भी करोड़पति, दोनों पर दर्ज हैं आपराधिक मुकदमे

18 अक्टूबर 2020

नवरात्रि का दूसरा दिन आज : देवी ब्रह्मचारिणी की पूजा का ख़ास माना जाता है महत्व
Navratri Special

नवरात्रि का दूसरा दिन आज : देवी ब्रह्मचारिणी की पूजा का ख़ास माना जाता है महत्व
रामलीला।
Gorakhpur

वैवाहिक मंगल गीतों से गूंज उठा मानसरोवर मैदान, तस्वीरों में देखें कलाकारों की मनमोहक छवि

18 अक्टूबर 2020

दो सगे भाइयों की हत्या
Aligarh

तस्वीरें: जमीन के लिए रिश्ते हो रहे लहूलुहान, भाई-भतीजों ने दो सगे भाइयों का सीना गोलियों से किया छलनी

18 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

सिनेमा हॉल में फिल्म देखने पहुंचे कुछ लोग
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम: वीकेंड पर भी सिनेमा घरों में पसरा रहा सन्नाटा, मात्र 48 लोग पहुंचे फिल्म देखने

18 अक्टूबर 2020

सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Gorakhpur

गोरखनाथ मंदिर से पुजारियों ने निकाली यात्रा, तस्वीरों में देखें सीएम योगी ने की कलश स्थापना

18 अक्टूबर 2020

Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
Tikitaka movie review

Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
विज्ञापन
दरोगा प्रतिभा सिंह। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

इस महिला दरोगा के कामों को जानकर आप भी करेंगे सलाम, बचा चुकी हैं कई लोगों की जान

18 अक्टूबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड में नया मोड़, चश्मदीद होने का दावा करने वाले छोटू को पीड़ित परिवार ने पहचानने से किया इनकार

18 अक्टूबर 2020

नवरात्रि का दूसरा दिन आज : देवी ब्रह्मचारिणी की पूजा का ख़ास माना जाता है महत्व
Navratri Special

नवरात्रि का दूसरा दिन आज : देवी ब्रह्मचारिणी की पूजा का ख़ास माना जाता है महत्व
पुलिस हिरासत में जय बाजपेई
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: विकास दुबे के खजांची जय बाजपेई की कोर्ट में हुई पेशी, पत्नी श्वेता मिली तो फफक कर रोई

18 अक्टूबर 2020

पूछताछ के दौरान बिटिया के घर के बाहर तैनात पुलिसकर्मी
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: सुरक्षा घेरे के अंदर लगातार साढ़े पांच घंटे हुई पूछताछ, इसके बाद बिटिया के कपड़े ले गई सीबीआई

18 अक्टूबर 2020

पीलीभीत में दर्दनाक हादसा
Bareilly

पीलीभीत हादसा: घायलों का हाल देख पुलिसवाले भी सिहर उठे, कई घंटों तक मची रही चीख पुकार

18 अक्टूबर 2020

दर्दनाक हादसे में मां-बाप को खोने वाला आनंद
Bareilly

पीलीभीत हादसा: मेरी तो दुनिया उजड़ गई, मैं भी मर जाता तो अच्छा होता... कहते-कहते रो पड़ा आनंद

18 अक्टूबर 2020

पीलीभीत में दर्दनाक सड़क हादसा
Bareilly

पीलीभीत: इतना भीषण था हादसा कि मंजर देखकर बिगड़ गई सिपाही की तबीयत, बरेली में मौत

18 अक्टूबर 2020

पुलिस ने किया खुलासा
Lucknow

गोंडा में मंदिर के पुजारी ने खुद पर कराई थी फायरिंग, पुलिस का सनसनीखेज खुलासा

18 अक्टूबर 2020

पूर्व बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
Kanpur

पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड: सभी आरोपियों पर हत्या के प्रयास की धारा बढ़ाई गई

18 अक्टूबर 2020

गेंदे की खेती का फाइल फोटो
Baghpat

बागपत: कोरोना काल में मांग घटते ही कम हुआ फूलों का रकबा, किसानों ने भी मुंह मोड़ा

18 अक्टूबर 2020

बांकेबिहारी के दर्शन को उमड़ी भक्तों की भीड़
Agra

बांकेबिहारी मंदिर: खास को दिया प्रवेश, आम भक्तों की लगी कतार, पहले दिन ही विवाद, नियम भी तार-तार

18 अक्टूबर 2020

मां विध्यवासिनी के दरबार में लाइन लगाकर खड़े श्रद्धालु।
Mirzapur

लाल चुनरी से सजा विंध्यवासिनी दरबार, नवरात्र मेला शुरू, 40 हजार श्रद्धालु ही पहुंचे शीश नवाने

17 अक्टूबर 2020

Navratri 2020: Faith heavy on Coronavirus, devotees thronged in Shaktipeeths, see spectacular pics
Himachal Pradesh

शारदीय नवरात्र: कोरोना पर आस्था भारी, शक्तिपीठों में उमड़े श्रद्धालु, देखें शानदार तस्वीरें

17 अक्टूबर 2020

अयोध्या
Lucknow

रामलीला के लिए अयोध्या पहुंचे कलाकार बोले- मंदिर बनने के बाद ताजमहल से ज्यादा पर्यटक अयोध्या आएंगे

17 अक्टूबर 2020

मृतका संगीता का फाइल फोटो
मृतका संगीता का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सेवानिवृत्त फौजी अनिल कुमार और उनकी पत्नी संगीता का फाइल फोटो
सेवानिवृत्त फौजी अनिल कुमार और उनकी पत्नी संगीता का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतका संगीता की फाइल फोटो, मौके पर पहुंचे एसपी सिटी
मृतका संगीता की फाइल फोटो, मौके पर पहुंचे एसपी सिटी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बोत्रे, रोहन प्रमोद, एसपी सिटी
बोत्रे, रोहन प्रमोद, एसपी सिटी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतक महिला का फाइल फोटो
मृतक महिला का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा विधि विज्ञान प्रयोगशाला
आगरा विधि विज्ञान प्रयोगशाला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर जांच करते एसपी सिटी फाइल फोटो
घटनास्थल पर जांच करते एसपी सिटी फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X