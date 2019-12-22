शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Tourist on Tajmahal Decrease After Violence in Up

ताजमहल पर दिख रहा 'हिंसक' प्रदर्शनों का असर, सैलानियों की संख्या में गिरावट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sun, 22 Dec 2019 01:12 PM IST
कोहरे की चादर के चलते ताजमहल नजर न आ सका
कोहरे की चादर के चलते ताजमहल नजर न आ सका - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल पर शनिवार को खौफ के माहौल से सैलानियों के कदम थम गए। दिल्ली, लखनऊ, मेरठ, फिरोजाबाद समेत देश और प्रदेश के कई शहरों में हो रहे हिंसक प्रदर्शनों का असर ताज पर आने वाले सैलानियों पर पड़ा है। क्रिसमस पर स्कूलों की छुट्टियां होने के कारण सप्ताहांत पर 40 से 50 हजार पर्यटक आते थे, लेकिन बीते शनिवार के मुकाबले ही 30 फीसदी पर्यटक घट गए। पर्यटन उद्योग को डर है कि हिंसक प्रदर्शनों का दौर लंबा खिंचा तो ताज पर नए साल में सन्नाटा छाया रह सकता है।
कोहरे की चादर के चलते ताजमहल नजर न आ सका
कोहरे की चादर के चलते ताजमहल नजर न आ सका - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल पर पर्यटक
ताजमहल पर पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में तैनात सुरक्षा कर्मी
ताजमहल में तैनात सुरक्षा कर्मी
ताजमहल पर गर्म कपडो में लिपटे पर्यटक
ताजमहल पर गर्म कपडो में लिपटे पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल पर पर्यटकों की भीड़
ताजमहल पर पर्यटकों की भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
