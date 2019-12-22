ताजमहल पर दिख रहा 'हिंसक' प्रदर्शनों का असर, सैलानियों की संख्या में गिरावट

{"_id":"5dff1c018ebc3e878d5d678e","slug":"tourist-on-tajmahal-decrease-after-violence-in-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0916 \u0930\u0939\u093e '\u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u0915' \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930, \u0938\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0916\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0935\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कोहरे की चादर के चलते ताजमहल नजर न आ सका
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल पर पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में तैनात सुरक्षा कर्मी
ताजमहल पर गर्म कपडो में लिपटे पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल पर पर्यटकों की भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला