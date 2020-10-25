ताजमहलः विजयदशमी पर उमड़ी भीड़, समय से पहले बिके टिकट, मायूस होकर लौटे सैलानी

{"_id":"5f958d228ebc3ea3736f39d4","slug":"tajmahal-many-tourist-did-not-see-taj-ticket-sold-out-early","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932\u0903 \u0935\u093f\u091c\u092f\u0926\u0936\u092e\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0947 \u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f, \u092e\u093e\u092f\u0942\u0938 \u0939\u094b\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0947 \u0938\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल पर सेल्फी लेतीं युवतियां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f958d228ebc3ea3736f39d4","slug":"tajmahal-many-tourist-did-not-see-taj-ticket-sold-out-early","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932\u0903 \u0935\u093f\u091c\u092f\u0926\u0936\u092e\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0947 \u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f, \u092e\u093e\u092f\u0942\u0938 \u0939\u094b\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0947 \u0938\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल पर युवतियां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f958d228ebc3ea3736f39d4","slug":"tajmahal-many-tourist-did-not-see-taj-ticket-sold-out-early","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932\u0903 \u0935\u093f\u091c\u092f\u0926\u0936\u092e\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0947 \u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f, \u092e\u093e\u092f\u0942\u0938 \u0939\u094b\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0947 \u0938\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल पर ऑनलाइन टिकट के लिए क्यूआर कोड स्कैन करते सैलानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f958d228ebc3ea3736f39d4","slug":"tajmahal-many-tourist-did-not-see-taj-ticket-sold-out-early","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932\u0903 \u0935\u093f\u091c\u092f\u0926\u0936\u092e\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0947 \u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f, \u092e\u093e\u092f\u0942\u0938 \u0939\u094b\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0947 \u0938\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f958d228ebc3ea3736f39d4","slug":"tajmahal-many-tourist-did-not-see-taj-ticket-sold-out-early","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932\u0903 \u0935\u093f\u091c\u092f\u0926\u0936\u092e\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0947 \u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f, \u092e\u093e\u092f\u0942\u0938 \u0939\u094b\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0947 \u0938\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला