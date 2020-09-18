ताजमहलः कोरोना वायरस के चलते बदल जाएंगे सैलानियों के लिए नियम, जानिये टिकट से लेकर गाइड की जानकारी

{"_id":"5f6435956ffb13570b1b456b","slug":"taj-mahal-visits-tourists-rules-change-due-to-corona-virus","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932\u0903 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0947 \u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0917\u093e\u0907\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
ताजमहल (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
सामाजिक दूरी के लिए बनाए गए गोले
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
ताजमहल की टिकट खिड़की
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहर के एक स्मारक पर क्यूआर कोड स्कैन करते सैलानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
क्यूआर कोड स्कैन करते पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल का मुख्य गुंबद
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल रॉयल गेट
- फोटो : Amar Ujala