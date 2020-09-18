शहर चुनें
ताजमहलः कोरोना वायरस के चलते बदल जाएंगे सैलानियों के लिए नियम, जानिये टिकट से लेकर गाइड की जानकारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Fri, 18 Sep 2020 09:58 AM IST
ताजमहल
1 of 9
ताजमहल - फोटो : Amar Ujala
आगरा में ताजमहल खुलने के बाद कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण सब कुछ बदल जाएगा। न केवल प्रवेश और टिकट खरीदने के नियम में बदलाव किया गया है, बल्कि पर्यटकों को घुमाने वाले गाइडों ने भी कई बदलाव किए हैं। गाइडों ने तय किया है कि वह पर्यटकों के साथ केवल स्मारक के अंदर ही रहेंगे। होटल से स्मारकों तक या साइट सीन के दौरान वह पर्यटकों की गाड़ी में साथ नहीं जाएंगे। सामाजिक दूरी का ख्याल रखते हुए गाइड स्मारकों के गेट पर ही उपलब्ध होंगे और ताज या किला का भ्रमण कराकर पर्यटकों को वापस छोड़ देंगे। उनके साथ यात्रा नहीं करेंगे। 
taj mahal taj mahal guide taj mahal agra uttar pradesh corona virus

ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : Amar Ujala
ताजमहल (फाइल फोटो)
ताजमहल (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Amar Ujala
सामाजिक दूरी के लिए बनाए गए गोले
सामाजिक दूरी के लिए बनाए गए गोले - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : Amar Ujala
ताजमहल की टिकट खिड़की
ताजमहल की टिकट खिड़की - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहर के एक स्मारक पर क्यूआर कोड स्कैन करते सैलानी
शहर के एक स्मारक पर क्यूआर कोड स्कैन करते सैलानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
क्यूआर कोड स्कैन करते पर्यटक
क्यूआर कोड स्कैन करते पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल का मुख्य गुंबद
ताजमहल का मुख्य गुंबद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल रॉयल गेट
ताजमहल रॉयल गेट - फोटो : Amar Ujala
