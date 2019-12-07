शहर चुनें

यमुना की गंदगी में पनपे कीड़े ताजमहल को बना रहे दागदार, दरक रहे लाल पत्थर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sun, 08 Dec 2019 12:59 AM IST
ताजमहल पर पर्यटक
ताजमहल पर पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विश्वदाय स्मारक ताजमहल का मार्बल जहां कीड़ों ने गंदा कर दिया है वहीं इसके लाल पत्थर दरक रहे हैं। रखरखाव के अभाव में मुख्य प्रवेश द्वार (रॉयल गेट) के पत्थर भी दरक रहे हैं। कई पत्थर अपनी जगह छोड़ गए हैं। इससे स्मारक की सुंदरता तो प्रभावित हो ही रही है, 370 वर्ष पुराना स्मारक कमजोर भी हो रहा है।
taj mahal taj mahal marble pollution yamuna river
