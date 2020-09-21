इंतजार खत्म...छह महीने बाद ताजमहल-आगरा किले में नया सवेरा, पर्यटक बोले- वाह ताज, देखें तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5f6825528ebc3ef4800cd7d1","slug":"taj-mahal-open-today-after-six-months-live-update-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e...\u091b\u0939 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932-\u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0935\u0947\u0930\u093e, \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u091f\u0915 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0935\u093e\u0939 \u0924\u093e\u091c, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल की डायना सीट पर फोटो खिंचाते विदेशी पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सैलानियों की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग की गई
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा किला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सैलानियों ने डायना बेंच पर फोटो खिंचाए
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल देखने आए सैलानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
क्यूआर कोड स्कैन कर प्रवेश करते सैलानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल पर सेल्फी लेता पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला