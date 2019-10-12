शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   taj mahal night view on sharad purnima

ताजमहल पर 'चमकी'...जिसे देखने को बेताब हैं पर्यटक, कुछ लोगों को ही मिलता है मौका

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sat, 12 Oct 2019 02:38 PM IST
ताजमहल
1 of 5
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
खूबसूरत ताजमहल की दुनिया दीवानी है। इसका दीदार करने के लिए प्रतिदिन दुनियाभर से हजारों लोग आते हैं, लेकिन ताजमहल पर 'चमकी' कुछ लोग ही देख पाते हैं। यह मौका साल में सिर्फ पांच बार ही मिलता है। इस खास मौके पर ताज के दीदार का टिकट अन्य दिनों के मुकाबले काफी महंगा होता है। इसके बावजूद सैलानियों की संख्या कम नहीं होती है। जानिए चमकी पर क्यों खास है ताजमहल का दीदार 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन
taj mahal in moon night sharad purnima taj mahal night view
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

शरद पूर्णिमा पर ताजमहल की दीदार
Agra

ताजमहल पर 'चमकी' देखने की है चाहत तो ना करें देर, यहां से मिलेगा टिकट

12 अक्टूबर 2019

ताजमहल
Agra

चांदनी रात में ताजमहल के संगमरमरी हुस्न पर लगेंगे चार चांद, 'चमकी' देखने को पर्यटक बेताब

12 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
vivo Grand Diwali Fest: vivo के स्मार्टफोन पर 11,000 रुपये तक की छूट
vivo smartphone

vivo Grand Diwali Fest: vivo के स्मार्टफोन पर 11,000 रुपये तक की छूट
आगरा किला से ताजमहल देखती राज्यपाल
Agra

किले की खूबसूरती देखकर मंत्रमुग्ध हुईं राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन पटेल, मुसम्मन बुर्ज से निहारा ताज

11 अक्टूबर 2019

bjp leader dara singh
Meerut

यूपी: देवबंद में चार दिन के भीतर दूसरे भाजपा नेता की हत्या, कहीं यह तो नहीं मर्डर की वजह 

12 अक्टूबर 2019

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

गठिया से घबराएं नहीं, ये लक्षण दिखें तो हो जाएं सावधान, इन खाद्य पदार्थों का करें सेवन

12 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

shamli girls
Meerut

गांव की तंग गलियों से आसमान की बुलंदियों तक सफलता के झंडे गाड़ रही बेटियां, पढ़ें इनकी कहानी

12 अक्टूबर 2019

सेना भर्ती
Jammu

गीदड़ भभकियों को पैरों तले रौंद देश की सेवा के लिए तैयार घाटी के नौजवान, देखें तस्वीरें

12 अक्टूबर 2019

vivo Grand Diwali Fest: vivo के स्मार्टफोन पर 11,000 रुपये तक की छूट
vivo smartphone

vivo Grand Diwali Fest: vivo के स्मार्टफोन पर 11,000 रुपये तक की छूट
विज्ञापन
दीपक हत्याकांड का पर्दाफाश करते हुए पुलिस ने बरामद किया सामान
Lucknow

लखनऊः पूड़ी विक्रेता की हत्या मामले का हुआ खुलासा, तस्कर और दो शूटर धरे

12 अक्टूबर 2019

23 घंटे तक बंद रहा राजमार्ग
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः जब पहाड़ों से गिरने लगी आफत, राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर 23 घंटे बेहाल रहे यात्री

12 अक्टूबर 2019

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

गठिया को लेकर मन में जो भ्रम हैं, ये खबर पढ़कर दूर हो जाएंगे, अब लाइलाज नहीं रही बीमारी

12 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Ambala

खुशखबरीः दीवाली और छठ पूजा के लिए रेलवे ने चलाई स्पेशल ट्रेन, देखें टाइमिंग और शेड्यूल

12 अक्टूबर 2019

अपनी टार्जन बाइक के साथ मोहम्मद सईद
Bareilly

कमाल है! बाइक में म्यूजिक सिस्टम, एटीएम और पंखा, मालिक की आवाज और इशारे पर होता है हर काम

12 अक्टूबर 2019

पुस्तक मेला में छात्राएं
Agra

राष्ट्रीय पुस्तक मेला: आगरा कॉलेज के खेल मैदान पर सजा तीन लाख किताबों का संसार

12 अक्टूबर 2019

International Kullu Dussehra four Thousand women Mahanati gave message of swachhta and poshan
Himachal Pradesh

कुल्लू दशहरा: चार हजार महिलाओं ने महानाटी से दिया स्वच्छता और पोषण का संदेश

12 अक्टूबर 2019

ग्रामीणों को संबोधित करतीं राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन पटेल
Agra

राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन पटेल ने ग्रामीणों को दिया 'स्वच्छता का मंत्र', गोवंश के लिए की यह अपील

12 अक्टूबर 2019

Yuvraj Singh
Chandigarh

इंटरव्यूः अब इस क्षेत्र में करियर बनाएंगे युवराज सिंह, पत्रकारों से भिड़े पूर्व क्रिकेटर के बाउंसर

12 अक्टूबर 2019

मेट्रो सेटेशन में आत्महत्या
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: महानगर की चकाचौंध से हार रहे युवा, पांच महीने में आठ लोगों ने मेट्रो के आगे कूदकर दी जान

12 अक्टूबर 2019

karvachauth 2019 thirty percent discount in HPTDC Hotels for newly married couples
Himachal Pradesh

करवाचौथ पर होटलों में सस्ती हुई बुकिंग, विवाहित जोड़ों को मिलेगी इतने फीसदी छूट

12 अक्टूबर 2019

चिनाब वैली यूथ फेस्टिवल
Jammu

यहां युवाओं के हुनर ने मोह लिया सबका मन, आप भी देखें चिनाब वैली यूथ फेस्टिवल की ये तस्वीरें

12 अक्टूबर 2019

रस्किन बांड
Dehradun

लिटरेचर फेस्टिवल: रस्किन बांड ने छात्रों को बताया सफल लेखक बनने का राज, तस्वीरें...

12 अक्टूबर 2019

उत्तराखंड में मतदान
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड पंचायत चुनाव: मतदान को बुजुर्गों में दिखा गजब का उत्साह, दिव्यांग भी नहीं रहे पीछे, तस्वीरें...

12 अक्टूबर 2019

ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शरद पूर्णिमा पर ताजमहल का दीदार
शरद पूर्णिमा पर ताजमहल का दीदार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
taj mahal night view on sharad purnima
taj mahal night view on sharad purnima - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

धर्मेंद्र ही नहीं ये सितारे भी आ चुके हैं डेंगू की चपेट में...

बीते दिनों खबर आई कि धर्मेंद्र बीमार हो गए हैं, उन्हें डेगू हुआ था। सितारे अपना जिस तरह अपना ख्याल रखते हैं उन्हें डेंगू होना थोड़ा अटपटा से लगता है आज हम आपको बताएंगे कि बॉलीवुड में अबतक कितने लोगों को डेंगू हो चुका है।

12 अक्टूबर 2019

शिवसेना 2:17

महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव: भाजपा से अलग होकर शिवसेना प्रमुख उद्धव ठाकरे ने किया घोषणा पत्र जारी

12 अक्टूबर 2019

पद्मिनी 3:15

मुंबई की सड़कों पर अब नहीं दौड़ेगी काली-पीली टैक्सी, साल 2020 तक बंद हो जाएगी पद्मिनी टैक्सी

12 अक्टूबर 2019

जम्मू-कश्मीर 1:30

जम्मू-कश्मीर में जल्द बहाल होगी पोस्टपेड मोबाइल सेवा, लोगों की सहूलियत के लिए लिया गया फैसला

12 अक्टूबर 2019

बीच 1:36

पीएम मोदी ने की ममल्लापुरम के बीच की सफाई, ट्वीट के जरिए वीडियो किया शेयर

12 अक्टूबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited
)