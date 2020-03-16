शहर चुनें

यूपीः मथुरा पुलिस की गोतस्करों से मुठभेड़, गोली लगने से एक तस्कर की मौत, दो घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Mon, 16 Mar 2020 10:06 AM IST
मथुरा जनपद की छाता थाना पुलिस
मथुरा जनपद की छाता थाना पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मथुरा जनपद की छाता थाना पुलिस की दौताना कट के पास गोतस्करों से मुठभेड़ हो गई। जिसमें एक तस्कर की पुलिस की गोली लगने से मौत हुई है। जबकि गोली लगने से दो तस्कर घायल हुए हैं। घायलों को केडी हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती कराया गया है। दो तस्कर पुलिस की गिरफ्त में हैं।
police encounter cow smugglers one died crime news

मथुरा जनपद की छाता थाना पुलिस
मथुरा जनपद की छाता थाना पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
छाता पुलिस
छाता पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एसएसपी की गाड़ी
एसएसपी की गाड़ी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर पहुंचे अधिकारी
मौके पर पहुंचे अधिकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
तस्करों की गाड़ी और पुलिस गाड़ी पर गोली के निशान
तस्करों की गाड़ी और पुलिस गाड़ी पर गोली के निशान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधीक्षक मथुरा व आईजी
वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधीक्षक मथुरा व आईजी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
