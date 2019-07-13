शहर चुनें

Photo Gallery › Uttar Pradesh › Agra › students gots amar ujala spandana scholarship in agra

अमर उजाला स्पंदन छात्रवृत्ति: सम्मान पाकर खिले छात्र-छात्राओं के चेहरे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sat, 13 Jul 2019 11:19 AM IST
मेधावियों को मिली छात्रवृत्ति
मेधावियों को मिली छात्रवृत्ति - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अमर उजाला और निशांत क्लासेस की ओर से शुक्रवार को सूरसदन प्रेक्षागृह में स्पंदन छात्रवृत्ति परीक्षा का सम्मान समारोह आयोजित किया गया। परीक्षा में सर्वोच्च स्थान प्राप्त करने वाले 300 से अधिक विद्यार्थियों को पदक और प्रमाणपत्र से देकर सम्मानित किया गया। अभिभावकों के समक्ष सम्मान पाकर छात्र-छात्राओं के चेहरे खिल गए। 
मेधावियों को मिली छात्रवृत्ति
मेधावियों को मिली छात्रवृत्ति - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मेधावियों को संबोधित करते मुख्य अतिथि डॉ. अरविंद कुमार दीक्षित।
मेधावियों को संबोधित करते मुख्य अतिथि डॉ. अरविंद कुमार दीक्षित। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सम्मान पाकर मेधावियों के खिले चेहरे
सम्मान पाकर मेधावियों के खिले चेहरे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
छात्रा कृतिका राणा और लवी मोहन
छात्रा कृतिका राणा और लवी मोहन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सम्मान पाकर मेधावियों के खिले चेहरे
सम्मान पाकर मेधावियों के खिले चेहरे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कार्यक्रम में सेल्फी लेतीं छात्राएं
कार्यक्रम में सेल्फी लेतीं छात्राएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कार्यक्रम में मौजूद छात्र-छात्राएं और अभिभावक
कार्यक्रम में मौजूद छात्र-छात्राएं और अभिभावक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
