फिरोजाबाद उपद्रव: मृतक व 90 साल के बुजुर्गों को किया पाबंद, अफसरों ने उठाए कड़े कदम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फिरोजाबाद, Updated Mon, 06 Jan 2020 09:50 AM IST
फिरोजाबाद के एसएसपी सचिंद्र पटेल
फिरोजाबाद के एसएसपी सचिंद्र पटेल - फोटो : Facebook
नागरिकता संशोधन कानून के विरोध प्रदर्शन के दौरान हुए उपद्रव के बाद मृतक बन्ने खां को पाबंद करने के मामले को एसएसपी सचिंद्र पटेल ने गंभीरता से लिया है। उन्होंने नालबंद चौकी प्रभारी के साथ दो कांस्टेबलों को दोषी मानते हुए तत्काल प्रभाव से लाइन हाजिर कर दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि किसी भी हालत में निर्दोषों पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की जाएगी।
 
ssp firozabad nalband police inspector line hazir police constable
फिरोजाबाद के एसएसपी सचिंद्र पटेल
फिरोजाबाद के एसएसपी सचिंद्र पटेल - फोटो : Facebook
पुलिस व प्रशासन की ओर से चिह्नांकित किए उपद्रवियों के फोटो
पुलिस व प्रशासन की ओर से चिह्नांकित किए उपद्रवियों के फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फसाहत मीर खां से हाल जानते प्रसपा नेता
फसाहत मीर खां से हाल जानते प्रसपा नेता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
93 वर्षीय फसाहत मीर खां
93 वर्षीय फसाहत मीर खां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फिरोजाबाद बवाल की तस्वीरें
फिरोजाबाद बवाल की तस्वीरें - फोटो : अमर उजाला
