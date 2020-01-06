स्मार्ट सिटी के दावों की पोल खोलती ये तस्वीरें, पलायन कर रहे कांशीराम कॉलोनी के बाशिंदे

{"_id":"5e12caed8ebc3e87c56ea54c","slug":"kashiram-colony-sewer-burial-dirty-water-in-the-streets-200-house-migration","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0938\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093e\u0935\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094b\u0932 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u092a\u0932\u093e\u092f\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0936\u0940\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0949\u0932\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कांशीराम कॉलोनी में उफना सीवर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कांशीराम आवासीय योजना में तीन मंजिला इमारत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीवर की समस्या
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कांशीराम कॉलोनी के बाशिंदे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कांशीराम कॉलोनी के बाशिंदे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला