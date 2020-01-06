शहर चुनें

स्मार्ट सिटी के दावों की पोल खोलती ये तस्वीरें, पलायन कर रहे कांशीराम कॉलोनी के बाशिंदे

Updated Mon, 06 Jan 2020 11:27 AM IST
कांशीराम कॉलोनी में उफना सीवर
कांशीराम कॉलोनी में उफना सीवर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
स्मार्ट सिटी के दावों के बीच कालिंदी विहार डी ब्लॉक स्थित कांशीराम आवासीय योजना के बाशिंदे बहते सीवर के बीच रहने को मजबूर हैं। चोक सीवरों की सफाई नहीं होने के कारण भूतल के आवासों तक को खाली करना पड़ा। अब गंदगी आसपास की गलियों में बह रही है। बच्चे गंदगी के कारण बीमार हो रहे हैं, मगर यहां चोक सीवर की समस्या का समाधान नहीं किया जा रहा है।
कांशीराम कॉलोनी में उफना सीवर
कांशीराम कॉलोनी में उफना सीवर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कांशीराम आवासीय योजना में तीन मंजिला इमारत
कांशीराम आवासीय योजना में तीन मंजिला इमारत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीवर की समस्या
सीवर की समस्या - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कांशीराम कॉलोनी के बाशिंदे
कांशीराम कॉलोनी के बाशिंदे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कांशीराम कॉलोनी के बाशिंदे
कांशीराम कॉलोनी के बाशिंदे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
