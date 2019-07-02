आगरा बवाल: एसएसपी के बाद और भी कई अफसरों पर गिर सकती है गाज

{"_id":"5d1b798d8ebc3e3ce319f318","slug":"ssp-jogendra-kumar-transferred-after-communal-clash-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932: \u090f\u0938\u090f\u0938\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0908 \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0917\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घटनास्थल पर एसएसपी जोगेंद्र कुमार व फोर्स (फाइल)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मंटोला में बवाल के दौरान की तस्वीर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मंटोला में बवाल के दौरान की तस्वीर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
एसएसपी जोगेंद्र कुमार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मंटोला थाने में पुलिस अधिकारियों से घटना की जानकारी लेते एसएसपी बबलू कुमार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मंटोला थाने में प्रेसवार्ता करते एसएसपी बबलू कुमार व अन्य अधिकारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला