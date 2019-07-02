शहर चुनें

आगरा बवाल: एसएसपी के बाद और भी कई अफसरों पर गिर सकती है गाज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Tue, 02 Jul 2019 09:05 PM IST
घटनास्थल पर एसएसपी जोगेंद्र कुमार व फोर्स (फाइल)
घटनास्थल पर एसएसपी जोगेंद्र कुमार व फोर्स (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा के मंटोला बवाल की पूरी रिपोर्ट शासन में पहुंचने के बाद ही सोमवार रात एसएसपी जोगेंद्र कुमार को हटा दिया गया। इसके बाद माना जा रहा है कि अभी कई और पुलिसकर्मियों, अधिकारियों पर गाज गिर सकती है। साथ ही खुफिया तंत्र की नाकामी पर भी कार्रवाई की जा सकती है। शासन इस रिपोर्ट का अध्ययन कर रहा है। 
घटनास्थल पर एसएसपी जोगेंद्र कुमार व फोर्स (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मंटोला में बवाल के दौरान की तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मंटोला में बवाल के दौरान की तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एसएसपी जोगेंद्र कुमार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मंटोला थाने में पुलिस अधिकारियों से घटना की जानकारी लेते एसएसपी बबलू कुमार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मंटोला थाने में प्रेसवार्ता करते एसएसपी बबलू कुमार व अन्य अधिकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
