Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   hindu muslims gives message of communal harmony in agra

सलाम आगरा: भाईचारे का दिया पैगाम, बवाल के बाद मंटोला में चहल-पहल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Tue, 02 Jul 2019 09:55 PM IST
मंटोला बाजार में चहल पहल रही
1 of 5
मंटोला बाजार में चहल पहल रही - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में मंटोला बवाल के अगले ही दिन आगरा अपनी लय में लौट आया। मंटोला और आसपास के ही नहीं, शहर के तमाम बाजारों में मंगलवार को आम दिनों की तरह चहल पहल रही। दौर ए मुगलिया से चली सुलह ए कुल की परंपरा को कायम रखते हुए शहर ने एक बार फिर भाईचारे को सबसे ऊपर रखा है। जिन लोगों की दुकानों में तोड़फोड़ की गई, उन्होंने भी गिले-शिकवे भुलाकर यही कहा, आपसी रिश्ते सबसे ऊपर हैं। शहर के अमन में ही सबकी भलाई है।
communal harmony hindu muslims communal clash in agra police force
मंटोला बाजार में चहल पहल रही
मंटोला बाजार में चहल पहल रही - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मंटोला चौराहे पर तैनात पुलिस
मंटोला चौराहे पर तैनात पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दुकानदार शुभम शिवहरे और विमल चौरसिया
दुकानदार शुभम शिवहरे और विमल चौरसिया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मंटोला निवासी हाजी भोलू और शरीफ कुरैशी
मंटोला निवासी हाजी भोलू और शरीफ कुरैशी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मंटोला थाने में पुलिस अधिकारियों से घटना की जानकारी लेते एसएसपी बबलू कुमार
मंटोला थाने में पुलिस अधिकारियों से घटना की जानकारी लेते एसएसपी बबलू कुमार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
