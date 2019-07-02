सलाम आगरा: भाईचारे का दिया पैगाम, बवाल के बाद मंटोला में चहल-पहल

{"_id":"5d1b855f8ebc3e3cac285570","slug":"hindu-muslims-gives-message-of-communal-harmony-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0932\u093e\u092e \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e: \u092d\u093e\u0908\u091a\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0948\u0917\u093e\u092e, \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092e\u0902\u091f\u094b\u0932\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u0939\u0932-\u092a\u0939\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मंटोला बाजार में चहल पहल रही
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मंटोला चौराहे पर तैनात पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दुकानदार शुभम शिवहरे और विमल चौरसिया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मंटोला निवासी हाजी भोलू और शरीफ कुरैशी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मंटोला थाने में पुलिस अधिकारियों से घटना की जानकारी लेते एसएसपी बबलू कुमार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला