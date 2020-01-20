शहर चुनें

रिश्तों का खून: एक चिता पर हुई दंपती की अंत्येष्टि, हत्यारोपी भाई को राखी बांध कर पछता रही बहन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 20 Jan 2020 08:06 PM IST
दंपती का फाइल फोटो
1 of 5
दंपती का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बाह थाना क्षेत्र के गांव पुरा जसोल में शनिवार को डालचंद पुरवंशी (70) और उनकी पत्नी रामकली (68) को बेटे राम शंकर ने अपने बच्चों के साथ मिलकर कुल्हाड़ी से काटकर मार डाला था। सोमवार की सुबह कमतरी के घाट पर एक ही चिता पर दंपती की अंत्येष्टि हुई। बेटे की करतूत पर हर आंख नम थी। वहीं वारदात के 60 घंटे बाद भी पुलिस की तीनों टीमें खाली हाथ हैं। इस दौरान पुलिस ने एक रिश्तेदार को पूछताछ के लिए उठाया है।
दंपती का फाइल फोटो
दंपती का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अंतिम संस्कार के दौरान मौजूद लोग
अंतिम संस्कार के दौरान मौजूद लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दूसरे बेटे कुलवीर सिंह ने बताया जान का खतरा
दूसरे बेटे कुलवीर सिंह ने बताया जान का खतरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दो हत्याओं के बाद विलाप करता परिवार
दो हत्याओं के बाद विलाप करता परिवार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हत्या का चश्मदीद पिता के साथ सहमा हुआ
हत्या का चश्मदीद पिता के साथ सहमा हुआ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
