शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Shri Janakpuri Mahotsav start from September 25th in agra

हाथरस का लहंगा पहन 'श्रीराम' के साथ फेरे लेंगी 'जानकी', भव्य रूप से सज रही जनकपुरी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 23 Sep 2019 12:06 AM IST
भव्य रूप से सजाई जा रही जनकपुरी
1 of 5
भव्य रूप से सजाई जा रही जनकपुरी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में हर साल की तरह इस बार भी भव्य रूप से जनकपुरी महोत्सव मनाया जाएगा। तीन दिवसीय महोत्सव की शुरुआत बुधवार से हो जाएगी। इसको लेकर निर्भय नगर सजने संवरने लगा है, जनक महल चमकने लगा है। माता जानकी इस बार हाथरस का लहंगा पहनकर भगवान श्रीराम के साथ सात फेरे लेंगी। रविवार को हाथरस का लहंगा आगरा पहुंच गया है, जिसे देखने वालों की भीड़ लग गई। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
घर बैठे सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज एक साथ प्रसन्न - 28 सितम्बर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन
janakpuri mahotsav 2019 janakpuri mahotsav agra shri ram barat
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

राम बारात (फाइल फोटो)
Agra

खास होगी एशिया की ऐतिहासिक श्रीराम बरात, आकर्षण का केंद्र होगी यह झांकियां

20 सितंबर 2019

निर्भय नगर में बनाई जा रही जनकपुरी
Agra

मोहब्बत की नगरी में बनाई जा रही भव्य 'जनकपुरी', 'राम' के स्वागत की तैयारियों में जुटे 'रहीम'

8 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Invertis university

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
prayagraj me flood
Prayagraj

प्रयागराजः यमुना के बाद गंगा के भी तेवर पड़े नरम

23 सितंबर 2019

बहादुर हरिओम और उसके द्वारा बचाई गईं दोनों बालिकाएं
Agra

दो बच्चियों की जान बचाकर गंगा की गोद में समा गया युवक, हर जुबां पर बहादुरी की चर्चा

23 सितंबर 2019

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज प्रसन्न, 28 सितम्बर
Astrology Services

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज प्रसन्न, 28 सितम्बर
रमण रेती धाम में दलाई लामा
Agra

रमणरेती धाम में दलाई लामा का हुआ चरण पूजन, 'गजराज' ने माला पहनाकर किया स्वागत

23 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

उपचुनाव में सुरक्षा के लिए अर्धसैनिक बल के जवान। 
Kanpur

उपचुनाव: हमीरपुर में कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच मतदान आज, पोलिंग पार्टियां रवाना, सीमाओं को किया गया सील

23 सितंबर 2019

डंपर में लगी आग
Kanpur

PHOTOS: सड़क पर मौत बनकर दौड़े डंपर में लगी आग, हेलमेट ने बचाई मोपेड सवार की जान

22 सितंबर 2019

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Invertis university

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
विज्ञापन
मॉडल्स ने किया रैंप वॉक
Kanpur

रैंप पर मॉडल्स ने कैटवॉक कर बिखेरा फैशन का जलवा, चुलबुली अदाएं देख हर कोई हुआ मदहोश

22 सितंबर 2019

बॉल छीनने की कोशिश करते टीम के खिलाड़ी
Kanpur

हॉकी नेशनल चैंपियनशिप में खिलाड़ियों के सिर चढ़कर बोला रोमांच, हर पल के साथ बढ़ा मैच जीतने का जुनून

22 सितंबर 2019

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज प्रसन्न, 28 सितम्बर
Astrology Services

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज प्रसन्न, 28 सितम्बर
बॉल छीनने की कोशिश करती टीम की खिलाड़ी
Kanpur

22 मिनट का रोमांचक मुकाबला, 5ए साइड हॉकी नेशनल चैंपियनशिप में यूपी महिला टीम ने महाराष्ट्र को दी मात

22 सितंबर 2019

himachal weather report rain forecast in five districts of state
Shimla

राजधानी शिमला में झमाझम बारिश, 28 तक खराब रहेगा मौसम

22 सितंबर 2019

बच्चियों की हत्या के बाद घर में मौजूद महिलाएं
Muzaffarnagar

नौ माह तक जुड़वां बेटियों को गर्भ में पालती रही मां, जन्मीं तो 20 दिन बाद ही कर डाली निर्मम हत्या

22 सितंबर 2019

fight between two student one died in uttarkashi
Dehradun

उत्तराखंडः दो छात्रों के बीच हुई मारपीट में एक छात्र की मौत, उत्तरकाशी में तनाव, सड़क पर उतरे लोग

22 सितंबर 2019

गदेरे में जा गिरा वाहन
Dehradun

उत्तराखंडः गोपेश्वर में देर रात मैक्स खाई में गिरी, चार लोगों के शव निकाले, पसरा मातम

22 सितंबर 2019

पौत्री नंदिता ने किया अटल बिहारी का श्राद्ध
Kanpur

पूर्वजों की तृप्ति के लिए आगे आईं बेटियां, पौत्री नंदिता ने किया वाजपेयी का श्राद्ध

22 सितंबर 2019

कैराना में तैनात पुलिस फोर्स
Shamli

पुलिस से भी तेज निकले सपा विधायक नाहिद हसन, गाड़ी समेत हुए चंपत, अब सर्विलांस से ढूंढ रहा प्रशासन

22 सितंबर 2019

Special story on National Daughter's Day.
Lucknow

बेटियों के लिए रखते हैं व्रत, ये हैं वो मां-बाप जिनके लिए उनकी बेटियां ही हैं सारा संसार, तस्वीरें

22 सितंबर 2019

कनॉट प्लेस
Delhi NCR

घने जंगलों को काट कर बनाया गया दिल्ली का यह बाजार, पढ़ें कनॉट प्लेस का रोचक इतिहास

22 सितंबर 2019

आरके सिंह भदौरिया
Agra

तस्वीरें: नए वायुसेना प्रमुख बनने की खुशी में झूमा गांव, बोले- हमाई छाती है गई छप्पन इंच की

22 सितंबर 2019

कैराना में तैनात पुलिस फोर्स
Shamli

कैराना विधायक नाहिद हसन के घर पुलिस की दबिश, लटकी गिरफ्तारी की तलवार

22 सितंबर 2019

हाल-ए-कश्मीर
Jammu

अनुच्छेद 370 हटने के 48वें दिन घाटी के कुछ ऐसे हैं हालात, महबूबा ने सरकार से उठाई यह मांग

22 सितंबर 2019

भव्य रूप से सजाई जा रही जनकपुरी
भव्य रूप से सजाई जा रही जनकपुरी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
निर्भय नगर निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे डीएम एनजी रवि कुमार, एसएसपी बबलू कुमार व अन्य
निर्भय नगर निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे डीएम एनजी रवि कुमार, एसएसपी बबलू कुमार व अन्य - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जनकपुरी की तैयारियां करता कारीगर
जनकपुरी की तैयारियां करता कारीगर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
माता जानकी का लहंगा देखती महिलाएं
माता जानकी का लहंगा देखती महिलाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राजा जनक के निवास पर महिला संगीत की तैयारी करते जनक परिवार के सदस्यगण
राजा जनक के निवास पर महिला संगीत की तैयारी करते जनक परिवार के सदस्यगण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

PM Modi LIVE | हाउडी मोदी से पीएम मोदी का संबोधन

ह्यूस्टन के एनआरजी स्टेडियम पहुंचे पीएम मोदी। पीएम मोदी को देखकर जोश में भारतीय। मोदी कुछ ही देर में हाउडी मोदी कार्यक्रम को करेंगे संबोधित

22 सितंबर 2019

इमरान खान, नरेंद्र मोदी 2:03

अमेरिका पहुंचे इमरान को रिसीव करने नहीं पहुंचा कोई अमेरिकी अफसर, PM मोदी के लिए रेड कार्पेट

22 सितंबर 2019

हाउडी मोदी कार्यक्रम 1:24

‘हाउडी मोदी’ कार्यक्रम में मोदी से मिलने के लिए जोश में भारतीय, जमकर बजाए ढोल नगाड़े

22 सितंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:05

ड्रीम गर्ल हिट होते ही खुली राज शांडिल्य की किस्मत, बर्थडे गिफ्ट में मिली इस निर्माता की फिल्म

22 सितंबर 2019

राजनाथ सिंह 1:30

धारा 370 को राजनाथ सिंह ने बताया नासूर, कहा- 370 ने हमारे जिगर के टुकड़े कश्मीर को किया लहूलुहान

22 सितंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited