हाथरस का लहंगा पहन 'श्रीराम' के साथ फेरे लेंगी 'जानकी', भव्य रूप से सज रही जनकपुरी

{"_id":"5d87ae3d8ebc3e0168431ac4","slug":"shri-janakpuri-mahotsav-start-from-september-25th-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0932\u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0928 '\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0930\u093e\u092e' \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092b\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 '\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0940', \u092d\u0935\u094d\u092f \u0930\u0942\u092a \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u091c \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u091c\u0928\u0915\u092a\u0941\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भव्य रूप से सजाई जा रही जनकपुरी
निर्भय नगर निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे डीएम एनजी रवि कुमार, एसएसपी बबलू कुमार व अन्य
जनकपुरी की तैयारियां करता कारीगर
माता जानकी का लहंगा देखती महिलाएं
राजा जनक के निवास पर महिला संगीत की तैयारी करते जनक परिवार के सदस्यगण
