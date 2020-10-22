देशभक्ति का जुनून: एक हजार दिन से रोज फहरा रहे ध्वज, आम से खास बना दिया तिरंगा चौक

{"_id":"5f912f568ebc3e9ba661c4d0","slug":"selfie-point-tricolor-celebration-1000-days","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936\u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0941\u0928\u0942\u0928: \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u091c \u092b\u0939\u0930\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0927\u094d\u0935\u091c, \u0906\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u093f\u0930\u0902\u0917\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सेल्फी प्वाइंट आगरा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सेल्फी प्वाइंट तिरंगा चौक पर 1001 दीप प्रज्ज्वलित
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सेल्फी प्वाइंट पर ध्वजारोहण
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सेल्फी प्वाइंट पर लहराता तिरंगा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सेल्फी प्वाइंट पर कार्यक्रम में जुटे लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अजीत नगर बाजार कमेटी के पदाधिकारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला