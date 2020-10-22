दुनिया के सातवें अजूबे पर दिखा कोरोना संक्रमण का प्रभाव, 70 हजार भी नहीं पहुंची सैलानियों की संख्या

{"_id":"5f9123f38ebc3e91b71018b6","slug":"taj-mahal-news-69-thousend-tourists-visited-the-taj-mahal-in-one-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0924\u0935\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u091c\u0942\u092c\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e\u0923 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0935, 70 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u0938\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0916\u094d\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल में छाता लगाए महिला पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f9123f38ebc3e91b71018b6","slug":"taj-mahal-news-69-thousend-tourists-visited-the-taj-mahal-in-one-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0924\u0935\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u091c\u0942\u092c\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e\u0923 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0935, 70 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u0938\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0916\u094d\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल पर आए सैलानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f9123f38ebc3e91b71018b6","slug":"taj-mahal-news-69-thousend-tourists-visited-the-taj-mahal-in-one-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0924\u0935\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u091c\u0942\u092c\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e\u0923 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0935, 70 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u0938\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0916\u094d\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f9123f38ebc3e91b71018b6","slug":"taj-mahal-news-69-thousend-tourists-visited-the-taj-mahal-in-one-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0924\u0935\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u091c\u0942\u092c\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e\u0923 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0935, 70 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u0938\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0916\u094d\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f9123f38ebc3e91b71018b6","slug":"taj-mahal-news-69-thousend-tourists-visited-the-taj-mahal-in-one-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0924\u0935\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u091c\u0942\u092c\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e\u0923 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0935, 70 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u0938\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0916\u094d\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल को सैनिटाइज करता कर्मचारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला