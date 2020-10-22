शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Taj Mahal News: 69 Thousend Tourists Visited The Taj Mahal In One Month

दुनिया के सातवें अजूबे पर दिखा कोरोना संक्रमण का प्रभाव, 70 हजार भी नहीं पहुंची सैलानियों की संख्या

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Thu, 22 Oct 2020 11:54 AM IST
ताजमहल में छाता लगाए महिला पर्यटक
ताजमहल में छाता लगाए महिला पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दुनिया के सातवें अजूबे को जितने सैलानी केवल शनिवार और रविवार को निहारने के लिए आते थे, उतने पर्यटक कोरोना संक्रमण के दौरान एक महीने में आए। 
ताजमहल में छाता लगाए महिला पर्यटक
ताजमहल में छाता लगाए महिला पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल पर आए सैलानी
ताजमहल पर आए सैलानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल को सैनिटाइज करता कर्मचारी
ताजमहल को सैनिटाइज करता कर्मचारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
