मंदिर के पट बंद...आस्था नहीं कम, भक्तों ने कीप लगाकर किया भगवान भोले का जलाभिषेक, देखें तस्वीरें
शहर और राज्य
कीप लगाकर किया भगवान शिव का जलाभिषेक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मंदिर के बाहर से की पूजा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कासगंज के मनकामेश्वर शिव मंदिर के पट रहे बंद
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कीप लगाकर किया शिव का जलाभिषेक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कपड़े में लिपटे हुए मंदिर के घंटे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला