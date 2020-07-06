शहर चुनें
मंदिर के पट बंद...आस्था नहीं कम, भक्तों ने कीप लगाकर किया भगवान भोले का जलाभिषेक, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कासगंज, Updated Mon, 06 Jul 2020 06:20 PM IST
कीप लगाकर किया भगवान शिव का जलाभिषेक
कीप लगाकर किया भगवान शिव का जलाभिषेक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना के कारण सावन के पहले सोमवार को भले ही मंदिरों के पट बंद रहे हों, लेकिन भक्तों में आस्था कम नहीं दिखी। कासगंज जिले की तीर्थनगरी सोरों के सोमेश्वर मंदिर में आस्था का अनूठा नजारा दिखाई दिया। मंदिर के पट से लेकर शिवलिंग तक जल चढ़ाने के लिए एक कीप लगाकर पाइपलाइन बनाई गई थी। इसी के माध्यम से भक्तों ने भगवान भोलेनाथ का जलाभिषेक और दुग्धाभिषेक किया। 
sawan 2020 shiv puja sawan ka mahina

कीप लगाकर किया भगवान शिव का जलाभिषेक
कीप लगाकर किया भगवान शिव का जलाभिषेक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मंदिर के बाहर से की पूजा
मंदिर के बाहर से की पूजा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कासगंज के मनकामेश्वर शिव मंदिर के पट रहे बंद
कासगंज के मनकामेश्वर शिव मंदिर के पट रहे बंद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कीप लगाकर किया शिव का जलाभिषेक
कीप लगाकर किया शिव का जलाभिषेक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कपड़े में लिपटे हुए मंदिर के घंटे
कपड़े में लिपटे हुए मंदिर के घंटे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
