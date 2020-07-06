शहर चुनें
Sawan 2020 shiv temples did not open for devotees due to coronavirus

Sawan 2020: आगरा में नहीं खुले शिवालयों के पट, घरों में शिव की आराधना, कोरोना के सर्वनाश की प्रार्थना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 06 Jul 2020 02:20 PM IST
राजेश्वर मंदिर के बाहर तैनात पुलिस
1 of 5
राजेश्वर मंदिर के बाहर तैनात पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भगवान शिव की उपासना का महीना सावन शुरू हो गया है, लेकिन इस बार कोरोना महामारी के कारण ताजनगरी के प्रमुख शिवालय सूने हैं। प्रशासन ने संक्रमण के कारण मंदिरों को खोले जाने की अनुमति नहीं दी है। मंदिरों के बाहर पुलिस का पहरा है। इसके चलते भक्तों ने घरों में रहकर भगवान भोले की आराधना की। सावन के पहले सोमवार को राजेश्वर मंदिर में मेला भी नहीं लगा है। 
sawan 2020 rajeshwar mandir shiv temples

राजेश्वर मंदिर के बाहर तैनात पुलिस
राजेश्वर मंदिर के बाहर तैनात पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शिवालयों के नहीं खुले पट
शिवालयों के नहीं खुले पट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हिंदू महासभा के कार्यकर्ताओं को पुलिस ने लौटाया
हिंदू महासभा के कार्यकर्ताओं को पुलिस ने लौटाया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कॉलोनी के मंदिर में पूजा करतीं महिलाएं
कॉलोनी के मंदिर में पूजा करतीं महिलाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भगवान राजेश्वर महादेव मंदिर
भगवान राजेश्वर महादेव मंदिर
