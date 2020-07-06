Sawan 2020: आगरा में नहीं खुले शिवालयों के पट, घरों में शिव की आराधना, कोरोना के सर्वनाश की प्रार्थना

{"_id":"5f02e5c28ebc3e42ae3d3fc3","slug":"sawan-2020-shiv-temples-did-not-open-for-devotees-due-to-coronavirus","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Sawan 2020: \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0932\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u091f, \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093f\u0935 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0930\u093e\u0927\u0928\u093e, \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0930\u094d\u0935\u0928\u093e\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
राजेश्वर मंदिर के बाहर तैनात पुलिस
शिवालयों के नहीं खुले पट
हिंदू महासभा के कार्यकर्ताओं को पुलिस ने लौटाया
कॉलोनी के मंदिर में पूजा करतीं महिलाएं
भगवान राजेश्वर महादेव मंदिर