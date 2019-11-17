यहां खुलेआम होता है जुआ-सट्टा, छलकते हैं जाम, कार्रवाई कीजिए कप्तान साहब, परेशान है आवाम

{"_id":"5dd148018ebc3e54df138f8f","slug":"realty-check-of-satta-and-gambling-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0906\u092e \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u0941\u0906-\u0938\u091f\u094d\u091f\u093e, \u091b\u0932\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u092e, \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f \u0915\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u093e\u0939\u092c, \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u0935\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
खुलेआम होता है जुआ-सट्टा
जुआ-सट्टा से महिलाएं परेशान
कैमरा देखते ही भागे जुआ खेलने वाले लोग
एत्माद्दौला क्षेत्र में जुआ खेलते युवक
एत्माद्दौला क्षेत्र स्थित चौबुर्जी स्मारक
चौबुर्जी स्मारक में पड़ा शराब का पाउच और ताश के पत्ते
एत्माद्दौला क्षेत्र में जुआ खेलते युवक
