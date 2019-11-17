शहर चुनें

realty check of Satta and Gambling in agra

यहां खुलेआम होता है जुआ-सट्टा, छलकते हैं जाम, कार्रवाई कीजिए कप्तान साहब, परेशान है आवाम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 18 Nov 2019 02:12 AM IST
खुलेआम होता है जुआ-सट्टा
खुलेआम होता है जुआ-सट्टा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में एक तरफ पुलिस का दावा है कि सटोरियों और जुआरियों को ढूंढ-ढूंढकर गिरफ्तार किया जा रहा है तो दूसरी ओर एत्माद्दौला स्मारक के ठीक पीछे यमुना किनारे दिनभर जुआ और सट्टा खेला जा रहा है। सटोरियों के नाम से गद्दी चल रही हैं, जुआरियों ने अड्डे (फड़) बना लिए हैं। अमर उजाला की टीम रविवार दोपहर यहां पहुंची तो लोगों ने बताया कि पुलिस इन अड्डों और गद्दियों पर छह महीने में एक बार भी नहीं आई है। 
satta gambling exclusive agra police
खुलेआम होता है जुआ-सट्टा
खुलेआम होता है जुआ-सट्टा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जुआ-सट्टा से महिलाएं परेशान
जुआ-सट्टा से महिलाएं परेशान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कैमरा देखते ही भागे जुआ खेलने वाले लोग
कैमरा देखते ही भागे जुआ खेलने वाले लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एत्माद्दौला क्षेत्र में जुआ खेलते युवक
एत्माद्दौला क्षेत्र में जुआ खेलते युवक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एत्माद्दौला क्षेत्र स्थित चौबुर्जी स्मारक
एत्माद्दौला क्षेत्र स्थित चौबुर्जी स्मारक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चौबुर्जी स्मारक में पड़ा शराब का पाउच और ताश के पत्ते
चौबुर्जी स्मारक में पड़ा शराब का पाउच और ताश के पत्ते - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एत्माद्दौला क्षेत्र में जुआ खेलते युवक
एत्माद्दौला क्षेत्र में जुआ खेलते युवक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
