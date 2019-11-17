शहर चुनें

यूपीः दूषित हुआ इस गांव का पानी, खतरे में लोगों की जिंदगी, जल निगम की जांच में हुआ खुलासा

ज्योत्यवेंद्र दुबे, अमर उजाला, मैनपुरी, Updated Sun, 17 Nov 2019 12:48 PM IST
पानी के दूषित होने की जानकारी मिलने के बाद एकत्रित हुए ग्रामीण
पानी के दूषित होने की जानकारी मिलने के बाद एकत्रित हुए ग्रामीण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास खंड के गांव कीरतपुर का पानी फ्लोराइड की बढ़ती मात्रा से दूषित हो गया है। जल निगम की जांच में इसका खुलासा हुआ है। सब कुछ जानने के बाद भी यहां के लोग ये पानी पीने को मजबूर हैं। उनके पास दूसरा कोई रास्ता नहीं है। मैनपुरी और करहल के बीच बसे गांव कीरतपुर की आबादी लगभग दो हजार है। यहां पेयजल आपूर्ति एक पानी की टंकी है। साथ ही 21 हैंडपंप हैं। हाल ही में जल निगम ने टंकी के पानी की जांच कराई थी तो इसमें फ्लोराइड की मात्रा ज्यादा पाई गई थी। इसके बाद गांव के सभी हैंडपंप के पानी के नमूने की भी जांच की गई। इसकी रिपोर्ट भी निगेटिव ही आई। बाद इन नमूनों की जांच के लिए राज्य प्रयोगशाला लखनऊ भेजा गया। वहां से भी नमूने फेल हो गए।  
पानी के दूषित होने की जानकारी मिलने के बाद एकत्रित हुए ग्रामीण
पानी के दूषित होने की जानकारी मिलने के बाद एकत्रित हुए ग्रामीण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
