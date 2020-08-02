यमुनाजल और ब्रजरज लेकर अयोध्या जाएंगी साध्वी ऋतंभरा, कहा-पूरा हुआ सपना

{"_id":"5f26a7a38ebc3e63a50e6fbd","slug":"ram-mandir-sadhvi-ritambhara-will-go-ayodhya-with-yamuna-jal-and-brajjal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u092e\u0941\u0928\u093e\u091c\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c\u0930\u091c \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0905\u092f\u094b\u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0927\u094d\u0935\u0940 \u090b\u0924\u0902\u092d\u0930\u093e, \u0915\u0939\u093e-\u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यमुना जल के साथ साध्वी ऋतंभरा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पूजा अर्चना के दौरान साध्वी ऋतंभरा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
वृंदावन में संतों के साथ साध्वी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
संतों के साथ साध्वी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
केशी घाट पर पूजा अर्चना के दौरान साध्वी व अन्य संत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पूजा अर्चना के दौरान साध्वी ऋतंभरा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला