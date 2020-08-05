Ram Mandir Bhumi Ayodhya: भूमि पूजन के समय श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान पर होगी दिव्य आरती, देखें ब्रज की अद्भुत तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5f2a39d58ebc3e3ce9151ecb","slug":"ram-mandir-ayodhya-temple-news-divya-aarti-performs-in-shrikrishna-janmasthan-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Ram Mandir Bhumi Ayodhya: \u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f \u092a\u0942\u091c\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0943\u0937\u094d\u0923 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u094d\u092f \u0906\u0930\u0924\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0926\u094d\u092d\u0941\u0924 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
श्री राम मंदिर अयोध्या: श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर मथुरा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
श्री राम मंदिर अयोध्या: द्वारिकाधीश मंदिर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
श्री राम मंदिर अयोध्या: श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर मथुरा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
श्री राम मंदिर अयोध्या: श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मथुरा
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
श्री राम मंदिर अयोध्या: रोशनी से जगमग ब्रज के मंदिर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
श्री राम मंदिर अयोध्या: श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर के बाहर तैनात पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला