Ram Mandir Bhumi Ayodhya: भूमि पूजन के समय श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान पर होगी दिव्य आरती, देखें ब्रज की अद्भुत तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Wed, 05 Aug 2020 11:04 AM IST
श्री राम मंदिर अयोध्या: श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर मथुरा
श्री राम मंदिर अयोध्या: श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर मथुरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अयोध्या में राममंदिर निर्माण को लेकर श्रीकृष्ण की ब्रजभूमि पर अभूतपूर्व उल्लास है। मथुरा और वृंदावन के मंदिरों को भव्य रूप से सजाया गया है। बुधवार सुबह से मंदिरों में धार्मिक अनुष्ठान हो रहे हैं। श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान पर विराजमान अन्नपूर्णेश्वर महादेव के दिव्य शिवलिंग के सन्मुख अखंड श्रीरामचरित मानस का पाठ हो रहा है। श्रीराम जन्मभूमि मंदिर के शिलान्यास के समय दोपहर सवा 12 बजे ठाकुरजी की दिव्य आरती होगी। बांकेबिहारी की नगरी वृंदावन भी राम के रंग में रंगी हुई है। 
