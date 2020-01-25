शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   police will honor to Nihal Singh on republic day for save life of 20 Passengers In bus accident agra

गणतंत्र दिवस: 20 लोगों की जान बचाने वाले 'निहाल' को पुलिस करेगी सम्मानित, देखें बहादुरी की तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sat, 25 Jan 2020 01:08 PM IST
बहादुर निहाल सिंह
1 of 6
बहादुर निहाल सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा के झरना नाला बस हादसे में 20 लोगों की जान बचाने वाले युवक निहाल सिंह को पुलिस गणतंत्र दिवस पर सम्मानित करेगी। उन्हें पुलिस लाइन में होने वाली परेड के बाद यह सम्मान दिया जाएगा। यमुना एक्सप्रेस वे पर झरना नाला हादसा नौ जुलाई 2019 को हुआ था। ड्राइवर को झपकी लग गई थी। बस 40 फीट गहरे झरना नाले में जा गिरी थी। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
republic day bravery awards brave nihal singh republic day 2020
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

झरना नाले में गिरी बस (फाइल)
Agra

आगराः साल 2019 में सफर रहा 'जानलेवा', 12 महीने में 590 लोगों की मौत, झरना हादसे ने दहला दिया था दिल

28 दिसंबर 2019

बस
Agra

झरना नाला हादसे के छह महीने बाद भी नहीं चेते: यात्रियों की जिंदगी से खिलवाड़ कर रहा विभाग

8 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
LPU

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
निहाल सिंह
Agra

तस्वीरें: 25 लोगों की जान बचाकर बहादुरी की मिसाल बने निहाल, राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार को भेजा जाएगा नाम

13 जुलाई 2019

कानपुर में अचानक सड़क धंस गई
Kanpur

कानपुर: अचानक धंसी सड़क और हो गया 20 फीट गहरा गड्ढा, चपेट में आए युवक की हालत गंभीर

25 जनवरी 2020

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
Astrology Services

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
बिड़ला हॉस्टल में जनतंत्र का वृक्ष लगा है।
Varanasi

बीएचयू का यह ऐतिहासिक जनतंत्र वृक्ष पिछले 70 सालों से बयां कर रहा सविंधान दिवस की कहानी

25 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

26 जनवरी के परेड के लिए पुलिस लाइन परेड ग्राउंड पर तैयारी करते पुलिसकर्मी।
Gorakhpur

गणतंत्र दिवस परेड की तैयारी, राष्ट्रवंदन उत्सव का होगा शुभारंभ, देखें आज के रियल टाइम अपडेट

25 जनवरी 2020

पंजाब में टिड्डियों का हमला।
Chandigarh

अब पाकिस्तान की ओर से पंजाब में नया हमला, निशाने पर खेती, किसानों में मचा हड़ंकप

25 जनवरी 2020

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
LPU

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
विज्ञापन
अमृता सिंह की फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

एमबीबीएस छात्रा अमृता ने तीन बार पहले भी खुदकुशी करने की सोची थी, सुसाइड नोट में किया इसका जिक्र

25 जनवरी 2020

महिला और उसका मासूम बेटा
Agra

मौत के मुंह से मासूम बेटे को बचाया, मां ने गंवाई जान, हादसा देख कांप गया लोगों का कलेजा

25 जनवरी 2020

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
Astrology Services

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

Republic Day 2020: दिल्ली मेट्रो की एडवाइजरी, ये स्टेशन रहेंगे बंद, पार्किंग की इजाजत नहीं

25 जनवरी 2020

republic day 2020
Lucknow

यूपी: लखनऊ में कुछ ऐसी होगी गणतंत्र दिवस परेड, टैंकों की गड़गड़ाहट से बढ़ा रोमांच

25 जनवरी 2020

अमृता सिंह की फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

कानपुर: एमबीबीएस छात्रा ने की खुदकुशी, सुसाइड नोट में लिखा- मेरे पास सबकुछ है...दर्द, डर और तनाव

25 जनवरी 2020

ताजमहल
Agra

राष्ट्रीय पर्यटन दिवस: परवान नहीं चढ़ सकीं ताजमहल के शहर में पर्यटन को बढ़ावा देने की योजनाएं

25 जनवरी 2020

pm to meet toppers
Delhi NCR

पहली बार दसवीं से पीएचडी तक के 105 टॉपर्स पीएम मोदी के साथ गणतंत्र दिवस पर मंच करेंगे साझा

25 जनवरी 2020

सोने-चांदी के झूले में विराजमान ठा. राधारमन फाइल फोटो
Agra

साल में दो बार खुलता है शाहजी मंदिर, वसंती पोशाक धारण कर भक्तों को दर्शन देंगे श्रीराधा-रमणलाल

25 जनवरी 2020

Nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case: बस सात दिन और, क्या इस बार एक फरवरी को होगी फांसी?, क्योंकि...

25 जनवरी 2020

Nirbhaya Case
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case: दोषी मुकेश और विनय से मिले परिजन, मां-बाप को देखते ही दोनों का हुआ ऐसा हाल

25 जनवरी 2020

शहीद को अंतिम विदाई देने उमड़ पड़ा शहर
Kanpur

नम आंखों से दी गई 19 साल के शहीद हरिओम को अंतिम विदाई, एक झलक देखने के लिए उमड़ा लोगों का हुजूम

25 जनवरी 2020

शहीद को नम आंखों से दी गई विदाई
Uttar Pradesh

शहीद के पार्थिव शरीर के साथ सैनिक ने सौंपा तिरंगा तो कंपकंपाते हाथों से चूमा फिर फफक कर रो पड़े पिता

25 जनवरी 2020

पति पत्नी की मौत के बाद रोती बिलखती बहनें
Kanpur

डिलीवरी के दौरान पत्नी की मौत के बाद गमजदा पति ने की थी खुदकुशी, अब महिला डॉक्टर पर लगे ये आरोप

25 जनवरी 2020

एमबीबीएस की लापता छात्रा अमृता
Kanpur

24 घंटे बाद भी नहीं मिली लापता एमबीबीएस की छात्रा, मां ने बताया फोन पर हुई थी बात तब ठीक थी अमृता

25 जनवरी 2020

बहादुर निहाल सिंह
बहादुर निहाल सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
झरना नाले में निहाल सिंह (फाइल)
झरना नाले में निहाल सिंह (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हादसे के बाद सबसे पहले पहुंचे निहाल सिंह
हादसे के बाद सबसे पहले पहुंचे निहाल सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बहादुर निहाल सिंह
बहादुर निहाल सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एसएसपी बबलू कुमार
एसएसपी बबलू कुमार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अपने परिवार के साथ निहाल सिंह
अपने परिवार के साथ निहाल सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

संगीतकार प्रीतम ने बनाया विश्व रिकॉर्ड, 1046 कलाकारों के साथ दी सजीव संगीत प्रस्तुति

संगीतकार प्रीतम के नाम एक और उपलब्धि दर्ज हो गई है। प्रीतम ने 1046 कलाकारों के साथ सजीव संगीत प्रस्तुति दी। इसे गिनीज बुक ऑफ वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड्स में विश्व रिकॉर्ड के तौर पर दर्ज कर लिया गया।

25 जनवरी 2020

सरदार पटेल स्टेडियम 1:49

गुजरात के अहमदाबाद में बना सरदार पटेल स्टेडियम, मार्च में है एशिया और वर्ल्ड 11 का पहला मुकाबला

25 जनवरी 2020

अमित शाह-मनोज तिवारी 1:29

Delhi Election 2020: जब चुनाव प्रचार के बीच अमित शाह पहुंचे पार्टी कार्यकर्ता मनोज कुमार के घर

25 जनवरी 2020

बॉलीवुड 3:03

रिलीज हुई 'स्ट्रीट डांसर 3डी', डांस के दीवानों ने फिल्म को बताया ब्लॉकबस्टर

24 जनवरी 2020

गणतंत्र दिवस 2020 8:10

गणतंत्र दिवस 2020 : 'कुमाऊं रेजिमेंट' का प्रतिनिधित्व करेंगे कैप्टन राहुल कटारिया, देखिए खास बातचीत

24 जनवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited