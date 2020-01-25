गणतंत्र दिवस: 20 लोगों की जान बचाने वाले 'निहाल' को पुलिस करेगी सम्मानित, देखें बहादुरी की तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5e2bdd718ebc3e4b045559f5","slug":"police-will-honor-to-nihal-singh-on-republic-day-for-save-life-of-20-passengers-in-bus-accident-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0923\u0924\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938: 20 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 '\u0928\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0932' \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u092e\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0924, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बहादुर निहाल सिंह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e2bdd718ebc3e4b045559f5","slug":"police-will-honor-to-nihal-singh-on-republic-day-for-save-life-of-20-passengers-in-bus-accident-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0923\u0924\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938: 20 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 '\u0928\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0932' \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u092e\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0924, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
झरना नाले में निहाल सिंह (फाइल)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e2bdd718ebc3e4b045559f5","slug":"police-will-honor-to-nihal-singh-on-republic-day-for-save-life-of-20-passengers-in-bus-accident-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0923\u0924\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938: 20 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 '\u0928\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0932' \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u092e\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0924, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हादसे के बाद सबसे पहले पहुंचे निहाल सिंह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e2bdd718ebc3e4b045559f5","slug":"police-will-honor-to-nihal-singh-on-republic-day-for-save-life-of-20-passengers-in-bus-accident-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0923\u0924\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938: 20 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 '\u0928\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0932' \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u092e\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0924, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बहादुर निहाल सिंह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e2bdd718ebc3e4b045559f5","slug":"police-will-honor-to-nihal-singh-on-republic-day-for-save-life-of-20-passengers-in-bus-accident-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0923\u0924\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938: 20 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 '\u0928\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0932' \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u092e\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0924, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एसएसपी बबलू कुमार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e2bdd718ebc3e4b045559f5","slug":"police-will-honor-to-nihal-singh-on-republic-day-for-save-life-of-20-passengers-in-bus-accident-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0923\u0924\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938: 20 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 '\u0928\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0932' \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u092e\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0924, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अपने परिवार के साथ निहाल सिंह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला