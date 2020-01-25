शहर चुनें

गणतंत्र दिवस: आजादी के परवानों के पत्रों को संजोए हैं ताजनगरी, हर पन्ना बयां कर रहा देशप्रेम

नेहा सिंह, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sun, 26 Jan 2020 12:50 AM IST
संग्रहालय में शहीद भगत सिंह के लिखे पत्र
संग्रहालय में शहीद भगत सिंह के लिखे पत्र - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आज भारत गणतांत्रिक देश है। आजादी के परवानों का इसमें महत्वूपर्ण योगदान रहा है। इनके बलिदान को कभी कोई भुला नहीं सकता। ताजनगरी भी ऐसे परवानों से जुड़ी यादों को संजोए हुए हैं। आगरा के पालीवाल पार्क स्थित जोंस लाइब्रेरी के ताज म्युनिसिपल संग्रहालय में कुछ ऐसे विशेष पत्र हैं, जो स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों की शौर्यगाथा सुना रहे हैं। इसमें शहीद भगत सिंह को वो खत भी शामिल है, जो उन्होंने फांसी से पहले देश के नाम लिखा था। जिसमें लिखा एक-एक शब्द देशभक्ति से ओतप्रोत है। 
republic day 2020 republic day taj municipal museum bhagat singh
संग्रहालय में शहीद भगत सिंह के लिखे पत्र
संग्रहालय में रानी लक्ष्मीबाई से जुड़ा पत्र
शहीद भगत सिंह
संग्रहालय में शहीद भगत सिंह के लिखे पत्र
संग्रहालय में शहीद भगत सिंह के लिखे पत्र
संग्रहालय में लाहौर की जेल में भगत सिंह ने लिखा था यह पत्र
संग्रहालय में तात्या टोपे से जुड़े पत्र
संग्रहालय में रखे स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों के पत्र
