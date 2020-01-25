गणतंत्र दिवस: आजादी के परवानों के पत्रों को संजोए हैं ताजनगरी, हर पन्ना बयां कर रहा देशप्रेम

{"_id":"5e2c419e8ebc3e4b1178263d","slug":"republic-day-2020-special-story-on-freedom-fighters-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0923\u0924\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938: \u0906\u091c\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0902\u091c\u094b\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940, \u0939\u0930 \u092a\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0936\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
संग्रहालय में शहीद भगत सिंह के लिखे पत्र
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
संग्रहालय में रानी लक्ष्मीबाई से जुड़ा पत्र
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
संग्रहालय में लाहौर की जेल में भगत सिंह ने लिखा था यह पत्र
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
संग्रहालय में तात्या टोपे से जुड़े पत्र
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
संग्रहालय में रखे स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों के पत्र
- फोटो : अमर उजाला