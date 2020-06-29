शहर चुनें
तेल की बढ़ी कीमतों पर प्रदर्शन, मोटरसाइकिल को चढ़ाई ड्रिप, किसानों ने निकाली अर्थी, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 29 Jun 2020 09:49 PM IST
एनएसयूआई ने पेट्रोल-डीजल के बढ़े दामों का विरोध किया
एनएसयूआई ने पेट्रोल-डीजल के बढ़े दामों का विरोध किया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डीजल-पेट्रोल के बढ़े दामों का विरोध सोमवार को किया गया। एनएसयूआई ने दीवानी चौराहे पर मोटरसाइकिल गिराकर उसको प्रतीकात्मक रूप से वेंटिलेटर पर रखा और ड्रिप चढ़ाकर प्रदर्शित किया गया कि पेट्रोल के दाम बढ़ने के सदमे में मोटरसाइकिल की ऐसी दशा हुई है। बिना परीक्षा कराए विद्यार्थियों को प्रोन्नति देने, फीस माफ करने आदि मांगों के संबंध में एनएसयूआई की ओर से अनिश्चितकालीन धरना दिया रहा है।

 
एनएसयूआई ने पेट्रोल-डीजल के बढ़े दामों का विरोध किया
किसानों ने मोटर साइकिल की अर्थी निकाल जमकर नारेबाजी की
रालोद ने जताया विरोध
कांग्रेस ने किया प्रदर्शन
प्रदर्शन के दौरान कांग्रेसी नेता
