तेल की बढ़ी कीमतों पर प्रदर्शन, मोटरसाइकिल को चढ़ाई ड्रिप, किसानों ने निकाली अर्थी, देखें तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5efa13148ebc3e42fc599be1","slug":"petrol-price-hike-political-parties-protets-in-city-of-taj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0947\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928, \u092e\u094b\u091f\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092a, \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एनएसयूआई ने पेट्रोल-डीजल के बढ़े दामों का विरोध किया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5efa13148ebc3e42fc599be1","slug":"petrol-price-hike-political-parties-protets-in-city-of-taj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0947\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928, \u092e\u094b\u091f\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092a, \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
किसानों ने मोटर साइकिल की अर्थी निकाल जमकर नारेबाजी की
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5efa13148ebc3e42fc599be1","slug":"petrol-price-hike-political-parties-protets-in-city-of-taj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0947\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928, \u092e\u094b\u091f\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092a, \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रालोद ने जताया विरोध
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5efa13148ebc3e42fc599be1","slug":"petrol-price-hike-political-parties-protets-in-city-of-taj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0947\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928, \u092e\u094b\u091f\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092a, \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कांग्रेस ने किया प्रदर्शन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5efa13148ebc3e42fc599be1","slug":"petrol-price-hike-political-parties-protets-in-city-of-taj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0947\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928, \u092e\u094b\u091f\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092a, \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रदर्शन के दौरान कांग्रेसी नेता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला