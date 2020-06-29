शहर चुनें
यूपीः नहीं गूंजेंगे गिरिराज जी के जयकारे, मुड़िया पूर्णिमा मेला निरस्त के बाद जानिए गोवर्धन की व्यवस्था

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Mon, 29 Jun 2020 06:52 PM IST
गोवर्धन स्थित दानघाटी मंदिर
गोवर्धन स्थित दानघाटी मंदिर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना संक्रमण काल में पहलीबार राजकीय मुड़िया पूर्णिमा मेला निरस्त हुआ है। इसके बाद प्रशासन ने यहां आने वाले श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़ को रोकने के लिए मशक्कत शुरू कर दी है। मेला क्षेत्र में भीड़ को रोकने के लिए सुपर जोन, जोन व सेक्टरों में रखा गया है। गोवर्धन को जोड़ने वाले बाहरी व अंदर के क्षेत्र में 24 बैरियर बनाए गए हैं। संबंधित ड्यूटी प्वाइंटों पर सेक्टर मजिस्ट्रेट व पुलिस की तैनाती की जाएगी। अगली स्लाइड में पढिए प्रशासन की तैयारी...
mudia purnima fair mudia mela canceled giriraj ji parikrama govardhan parikrama

गोवर्धन स्थित दानघाटी मंदिर
गोवर्धन स्थित दानघाटी मंदिर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोवर्धन महाराज, दान घाटी
गोवर्धन महाराज, दान घाटी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गिरिराज महाराज की परिक्रमा का नक्शा
गिरिराज महाराज की परिक्रमा का नक्शा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राजस्थान सीमा पर तैनात मथुरा पुलिस के जवान
राजस्थान सीमा पर तैनात मथुरा पुलिस के जवान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोवर्धन के दानघाटी मंदिर में गिरिराज जी का अभिषेक करते सेवायत फाइल फोटो
गोवर्धन के दानघाटी मंदिर में गिरिराज जी का अभिषेक करते सेवायत फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोवर्धन पर्वत
गोवर्धन पर्वत
मुड़िया पूर्णिमा मेला (फाइल फोटो)
मुड़िया पूर्णिमा मेला (फाइल फोटो)
गिरिराज महाराज, दानघाटी, गोवर्धन
गिरिराज महाराज, दानघाटी, गोवर्धन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
