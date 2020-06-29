यूपीः नहीं गूंजेंगे गिरिराज जी के जयकारे, मुड़िया पूर्णिमा मेला निरस्त के बाद जानिए गोवर्धन की व्यवस्था

{"_id":"5ef9e7e78ebc3e42da4d31b9","slug":"mudia-mela-in-govardhan-canceled-route-arrangement-latest-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940\u0903 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091c \u091c\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u092f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0947, \u092e\u0941\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0923\u093f\u092e\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0932\u093e \u0928\u093f\u0930\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0917\u094b\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0927\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u0935\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गोवर्धन स्थित दानघाटी मंदिर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोवर्धन महाराज, दान घाटी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गिरिराज महाराज की परिक्रमा का नक्शा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
राजस्थान सीमा पर तैनात मथुरा पुलिस के जवान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोवर्धन के दानघाटी मंदिर में गिरिराज जी का अभिषेक करते सेवायत फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुड़िया पूर्णिमा मेला (फाइल फोटो)
गिरिराज महाराज, दानघाटी, गोवर्धन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला