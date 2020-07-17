आगरा की सड़कों पर अभिभावकों ने मांगी भीख, छात्रों के नाम काटे जाने पर जताया विरोध

{"_id":"5f10b0e6d05a9d619242e5c5","slug":"parents-protest-in-unique-style-and-demand-to-waive-school-fees-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0935\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0916, \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0915\u093e\u091f\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अभिभावकों ने भीख मांगकर जताया विरोध
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रदर्शन करते अभिभावक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
चौराहे पर भीख मांगकर प्रदर्शन करते अभिभावक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
भीख मांगकर जताया विरोध
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अभिभावकों ने भीख मांगकर जताया विरोध
- फोटो : अमर उजाला