Parents protest in unique style and demand to waive school fees in agra

आगरा की सड़कों पर अभिभावकों ने मांगी भीख, छात्रों के नाम काटे जाने पर जताया विरोध

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Fri, 17 Jul 2020 01:26 AM IST
अभिभावकों ने भीख मांगकर जताया विरोध
अभिभावकों ने भीख मांगकर जताया विरोध - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में प्रोग्रेसिव आगरा पेरेंट्स एसोसिएशन (पापा) के सदस्य अभिभावकों ने गुरुवार को निजी स्कूलों की मनमानी के विरोध में अनोखे तरीके से प्रदर्शन किया। अभिभावकों शहर के सूरसदन, हरीपर्वत, सेंट जोंस और राजामंडी चौराहे पर स्कूलों के लिए प्रतीकात्मक रूप से भीख मांगी। 
papa school fees parents protest

अभिभावकों ने भीख मांगकर जताया विरोध
अभिभावकों ने भीख मांगकर जताया विरोध - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रदर्शन करते अभिभावक
प्रदर्शन करते अभिभावक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चौराहे पर भीख मांगकर प्रदर्शन करते अभिभावक
चौराहे पर भीख मांगकर प्रदर्शन करते अभिभावक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भीख मांगकर जताया विरोध
भीख मांगकर जताया विरोध - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अभिभावकों ने भीख मांगकर जताया विरोध
अभिभावकों ने भीख मांगकर जताया विरोध - फोटो : अमर उजाला
