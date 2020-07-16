शहर चुनें
Agra Police Will Take Help Army For Creck Gang Crime

सेना भर्ती गैंगः सैन्य अफसरों की मदद से होगा गिरोह का 'सफाया', मोबाइल कॉल डिटेल का इंतजार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Thu, 16 Jul 2020 02:25 PM IST
जानकारी देते एसएसपी बबलू कुमार
जानकारी देते एसएसपी बबलू कुमार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सेना में भर्ती कराने का झांसा देकर तीन करोड़ से अधिक की संपत्ति बनाने वाले राकेश चौधरी के मोबाइल की कॉल डिटेल पुलिस निकलवा रही है। बैंक खाते की भी जानकारी जुटाई जा रही है।
 
army recruitment racket four arrested indian army army recruitment

जानकारी देते एसएसपी बबलू कुमार
जानकारी देते एसएसपी बबलू कुमार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
