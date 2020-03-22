जनता कर्फ्य के बीच मथुरा में फंसे एक हजार नेपाली, बयां किया अपना दर्द

{"_id":"5e76e69e8ebc3e769f5e68bb","slug":"nepali-people-reach-mathura-bus-stand-in-janta-curfew","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0930\u094d\u092b\u094d\u092f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u092e\u0925\u0941\u0930\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947\u092a\u093e\u0932\u0940, \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नेपाली नागरिक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e76e69e8ebc3e769f5e68bb","slug":"nepali-people-reach-mathura-bus-stand-in-janta-curfew","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0930\u094d\u092b\u094d\u092f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u092e\u0925\u0941\u0930\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947\u092a\u093e\u0932\u0940, \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मथुरा बस स्टैंड पर नेपाली नागरिक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e76e69e8ebc3e769f5e68bb","slug":"nepali-people-reach-mathura-bus-stand-in-janta-curfew","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0930\u094d\u092b\u094d\u092f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u092e\u0925\u0941\u0930\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947\u092a\u093e\u0932\u0940, \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मथुरा पहुंचे नेपाली
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e76e69e8ebc3e769f5e68bb","slug":"nepali-people-reach-mathura-bus-stand-in-janta-curfew","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0930\u094d\u092b\u094d\u092f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u092e\u0925\u0941\u0930\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947\u092a\u093e\u0932\u0940, \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मथुरा की सड़कों पर पसरा सन्नाटा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e76e69e8ebc3e769f5e68bb","slug":"nepali-people-reach-mathura-bus-stand-in-janta-curfew","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0930\u094d\u092b\u094d\u092f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u092e\u0925\u0941\u0930\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947\u092a\u093e\u0932\u0940, \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मथुरा में खुली दूध की दुकान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला