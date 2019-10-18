शहर चुनें

कमसम फूड प्लाजा व रेलवे स्टेशन पर गंदगी देख चढ़ा अफसर का पारा, फटकार लगाकर दिए निर्देश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Fri, 18 Oct 2019 01:34 PM IST
उत्तर मध्य रेलवे इलाहाबाद के जीएम राजीव चौधरी
उत्तर मध्य रेलवे इलाहाबाद के जीएम राजीव चौधरी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मथुरा में शुक्रवार को उत्तर मध्य रेलवे इलाहाबाद के जीएम राजीव चौधरी ने रेलवे स्टेशन का निरीक्षण किया। उन्होंने यहां अस्पताल, यात्री प्रतीक्षालय, फूड प्लाजा, रेस्टोरेंट आदि का निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान उन्हें कमसम फूड प्लाजा में गंदगी मिली। जिस पर उन्होंने कड़ी नाराजगी व्यक्त की।
उत्तर मध्य रेलवे इलाहाबाद के जीएम राजीव चौधरी
उत्तर मध्य रेलवे इलाहाबाद के जीएम राजीव चौधरी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Mathura Junction railway station
Mathura Junction railway station - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर मध्य रेलवे इलाहाबाद के जीएम राजीव चौधरी ने रेलवे स्टेशन का निरीक्षण किया
उत्तर मध्य रेलवे इलाहाबाद के जीएम राजीव चौधरी ने रेलवे स्टेशन का निरीक्षण किया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जीएम राजीव चौधरी
जीएम राजीव चौधरी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Mathura Junction railway station
Mathura Junction railway station
