Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   murder accused brother plotted to take revenge from sister and brother-in-law in mainpuri

बहन-बहनोई से बदला लेने को हत्यारोपी ने रची थी साजिश, वकील की सलाह पर अदालत में की यह वारदात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मैनपुरी, Updated Tue, 07 Jan 2020 05:58 PM IST
हत्यारोपी और उसकी पत्नी
हत्यारोपी और उसकी पत्नी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मैनपुरी के अपर जिला जज की अदालत में हुए गोलीकांड में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा हुआ है। इस वारदात की साजिश तिहरे हत्याकांड के आरोपी मनीष यादव ने रची थी। इसमें उसका साथ पत्नी और मामा ने दिया। साजिश का मकसद प्रेम विवाह करने वाले बहन-बहनोई को फंसाकर बदला लेना था। हैरत की बात यह कि अधिवक्ता की सलाह पर कोर्ट रूम का वारदात के लिए चुना गया था। पढ़ें पूरा घटनाक्रम...
firing in court murder accused love marriege mainpuri court
हत्यारोपी और उसकी पत्नी
हत्यारोपी और उसकी पत्नी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अस्पताल में आरोपी से बात करते पुलिस अधीक्षक
अस्पताल में आरोपी से बात करते पुलिस अधीक्षक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हत्यारोपी मनीष
हत्यारोपी मनीष - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना के बाद कोर्ट परिसर में भीड़
घटना के बाद कोर्ट परिसर में भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोर्ट परिसर में पुलिस
कोर्ट परिसर में पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मैनपुरी दीवानी
मैनपुरी दीवानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रेसवार्ता के दौरान डीएम व एसपी अजय कुमार पांडेय
प्रेसवार्ता के दौरान डीएम व एसपी अजय कुमार पांडेय - फोटो : अमर उजाला
