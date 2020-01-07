बीएसएनएल अधिकारी हत्याकांड: आठ साल छोटे प्रेमी से शादी के लिए पत्नी ने रची थी खौफनाक साजिश

{"_id":"5e149e6b8ebc3e88137e9fb2","slug":"bsnl-officer-murdered-by-his-wife-with-boyfriend-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u090f\u0938\u090f\u0928\u090f\u0932 \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0906\u0920 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u091a\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आरोपी महिला और उसका प्रेमी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e149e6b8ebc3e88137e9fb2","slug":"bsnl-officer-murdered-by-his-wife-with-boyfriend-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u090f\u0938\u090f\u0928\u090f\u0932 \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0906\u0920 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u091a\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बीरेंद्र कुमार का फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e149e6b8ebc3e88137e9fb2","slug":"bsnl-officer-murdered-by-his-wife-with-boyfriend-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u090f\u0938\u090f\u0928\u090f\u0932 \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0906\u0920 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u091a\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मनीष और कपिल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e149e6b8ebc3e88137e9fb2","slug":"bsnl-officer-murdered-by-his-wife-with-boyfriend-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u090f\u0938\u090f\u0928\u090f\u0932 \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0906\u0920 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u091a\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घटना का खुलासा करते पुलिस अफसर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e149e6b8ebc3e88137e9fb2","slug":"bsnl-officer-murdered-by-his-wife-with-boyfriend-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u090f\u0938\u090f\u0928\u090f\u0932 \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0906\u0920 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u091a\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आरोपी कपिल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e149e6b8ebc3e88137e9fb2","slug":"bsnl-officer-murdered-by-his-wife-with-boyfriend-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u090f\u0938\u090f\u0928\u090f\u0932 \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0906\u0920 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u091a\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में हत्या के आरोपी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e149e6b8ebc3e88137e9fb2","slug":"bsnl-officer-murdered-by-his-wife-with-boyfriend-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u090f\u0938\u090f\u0928\u090f\u0932 \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0906\u0920 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u091a\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आरोपी महिला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला