बीएसएनएल अधिकारी हत्याकांड: आठ साल छोटे प्रेमी से शादी के लिए पत्नी ने रची थी खौफनाक साजिश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Tue, 07 Jan 2020 09:04 PM IST
आरोपी महिला और उसका प्रेमी
1 of 7
आरोपी महिला और उसका प्रेमी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में एक शादीशुदा महिला ने फेसबुक दोस्त से शादी करने के लिए ऐसी खौफनाक साजिश रची, जिसका खुलासा होने पर लोग दंग रह गए। महिला ने प्रेमी और उसके दोस्त संग मिलकर अपने पति को मौत के घाट उतार दिया। मृतक बीएसएनएल में जेटीओ (जूनियर टेलीफोन ऑफिसर) था। पुलिस ने मंगलवार को हत्याकांड का खुलासा करते हुए आरोपी पत्नी सहित तीनों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। अगली स्लाइड्स पढ़िए पूरा घटनाक्रम...
 
आरोपी महिला और उसका प्रेमी
आरोपी महिला और उसका प्रेमी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बीरेंद्र कुमार का फाइल फोटो
बीरेंद्र कुमार का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मनीष और कपिल
मनीष और कपिल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना का खुलासा करते पुलिस अफसर
घटना का खुलासा करते पुलिस अफसर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी कपिल
आरोपी कपिल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में हत्या के आरोपी
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में हत्या के आरोपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी महिला
आरोपी महिला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
