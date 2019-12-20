आगरा में आज इंटरनेट सेवाएं बंद, जामा मस्जिद के इमाम की अपील अफवाहों पर न दें ध्यान

{"_id":"5dfc5b428ebc3e881a475507","slug":"mobile-internet-services-closed-today-in-agra-city","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u091c \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0928\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0947\u0935\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092c\u0902\u0926, \u091c\u093e\u092e\u093e \u092e\u0938\u094d\u091c\u093f\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u092e\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0940\u0932 \u0905\u092b\u0935\u093e\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0902 \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एसएसपी व एसपी सिटी आगर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dfc5b428ebc3e881a475507","slug":"mobile-internet-services-closed-today-in-agra-city","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u091c \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0928\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0947\u0935\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092c\u0902\u0926, \u091c\u093e\u092e\u093e \u092e\u0938\u094d\u091c\u093f\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u092e\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0940\u0932 \u0905\u092b\u0935\u093e\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0902 \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
संवेदनशील क्षेत्रों में पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dfc5b428ebc3e881a475507","slug":"mobile-internet-services-closed-today-in-agra-city","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u091c \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0928\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0947\u0935\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092c\u0902\u0926, \u091c\u093e\u092e\u093e \u092e\u0938\u094d\u091c\u093f\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u092e\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0940\u0932 \u0905\u092b\u0935\u093e\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0902 \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आगरा पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dfc5b428ebc3e881a475507","slug":"mobile-internet-services-closed-today-in-agra-city","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u091c \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0928\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0947\u0935\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092c\u0902\u0926, \u091c\u093e\u092e\u093e \u092e\u0938\u094d\u091c\u093f\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u092e\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0940\u0932 \u0905\u092b\u0935\u093e\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0902 \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एसपी सिटी व एसएसपी बबलू कुमार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dfc5b428ebc3e881a475507","slug":"mobile-internet-services-closed-today-in-agra-city","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u091c \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0928\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0947\u0935\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092c\u0902\u0926, \u091c\u093e\u092e\u093e \u092e\u0938\u094d\u091c\u093f\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u092e\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0940\u0932 \u0905\u092b\u0935\u093e\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0902 \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस फोर्स
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dfc5b428ebc3e881a475507","slug":"mobile-internet-services-closed-today-in-agra-city","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u091c \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0928\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0947\u0935\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092c\u0902\u0926, \u091c\u093e\u092e\u093e \u092e\u0938\u094d\u091c\u093f\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u092e\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0940\u0932 \u0905\u092b\u0935\u093e\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0902 \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सर्व समाज के साथ बैठक करते एसपी सिटी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला