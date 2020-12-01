शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Mlc Elction 2020: Result Will Open 3rd December

एमएलसी चुनावः मतपेटियों में बंद हुई प्रत्याशियों की किस्मत, फैसला तीन दिसंबर को

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Wed, 02 Dec 2020 12:09 AM IST
मतदानपेटियां जमा कराते कर्मचारी
1 of 6
मतदानपेटियां जमा कराते कर्मचारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विधान परिषद चुनाव में मंगलवार को आगरा खंड की शिक्षक सीट पर 70.78 फीसदी और स्नातक पर 41.55 फीसदी वोट पड़े। वोट डालने में स्नातक सीट पर फर्रुखाबाद में 54.08 फीसदी के साथ सबसे आगे और  जबकि शिक्षक सीट पर कासगंज 81.02 फीसदी मतदान के साथ अव्वल रहा। दोनों सीट पर 12 जिलों में मतदान हुआ। आगरा खंड स्नातक पद के 22 और शिक्षक पद के 16 प्रत्याशियों की किस्मत मतपेटियों में बंद हो गई है। मतगणना तीन दिसंबर को होगी। इसके लिए बुधवार से तैयारी की जाएगी।
city & states agra uttar pradesh mlc election 2020 live update mlc election news mlc election mlc election in agra

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

मतदानपेटियां जमा कराते कर्मचारी
मतदानपेटियां जमा कराते कर्मचारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मतदान के बाद निशान दिखाते मतदाता
मतदान के बाद निशान दिखाते मतदाता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मतदान के बाद निशान दिखाते मतदाता
मतदान के बाद निशान दिखाते मतदाता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा के एक बूथ पर मतदाता
आगरा के एक बूथ पर मतदाता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
महिला शिक्षक मतदाताओं में खासा उत्साह
महिला शिक्षक मतदाताओं में खासा उत्साह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मतदान करने जाती युवतियां
मतदान करने जाती युवतियां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
