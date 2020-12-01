MLC Election 2020: विदाई से पहले दुल्हन ने किया मतदान, जिम्मेदार नागरिक का निभाया फर्ज, देखें तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5fc5f7ed8ebc3ec5f04321e1","slug":"mlc-election-2020-bride-cast-vote-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"MLC Election 2020: \u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0924\u0926\u093e\u0928, \u091c\u093f\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092b\u0930\u094d\u091c, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दुल्हन ने किया मतदान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fc5f7ed8ebc3ec5f04321e1","slug":"mlc-election-2020-bride-cast-vote-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"MLC Election 2020: \u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0924\u0926\u093e\u0928, \u091c\u093f\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092b\u0930\u094d\u091c, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
परिवार के साथ दु्ल्हन अंजलि
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fc5f7ed8ebc3ec5f04321e1","slug":"mlc-election-2020-bride-cast-vote-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"MLC Election 2020: \u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0924\u0926\u093e\u0928, \u091c\u093f\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092b\u0930\u094d\u091c, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फिरोजाबाद में सांसद डॉ चंद्रसेन जादौन ने किया मतदान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fc5f7ed8ebc3ec5f04321e1","slug":"mlc-election-2020-bride-cast-vote-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"MLC Election 2020: \u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0924\u0926\u093e\u0928, \u091c\u093f\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092b\u0930\u094d\u091c, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मथुरा के एक बूथ पर मतदाताओं की कतार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fc5f7ed8ebc3ec5f04321e1","slug":"mlc-election-2020-bride-cast-vote-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"MLC Election 2020: \u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0924\u0926\u093e\u0928, \u091c\u093f\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092b\u0930\u094d\u091c, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आगरा के एक बूथ पर लगी मतदाताओं की कतार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fc5f7ed8ebc3ec5f04321e1","slug":"mlc-election-2020-bride-cast-vote-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"MLC Election 2020: \u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0924\u0926\u093e\u0928, \u091c\u093f\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092b\u0930\u094d\u091c, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मतदान के बाद सेल्फी लेती युवती
- फोटो : अमर उजाला