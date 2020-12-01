शहर चुनें
MLC Election 2020: विदाई से पहले दुल्हन ने किया मतदान, जिम्मेदार नागरिक का निभाया फर्ज, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Tue, 01 Dec 2020 05:23 PM IST
दुल्हन ने किया मतदान
दुल्हन ने किया मतदान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विधान परिषद की आगरा स्नातक एवं शिक्षक खंड निर्वाचन (एमएलसी चुनाव) के लिए आगरा समेत 12 जिलों में मंगलवार को मतदान हुआ। सुबह आठ बजे से शुरू हुआ मतदान शुरुआती तीन घंटे तक धीमी गति से चला। इसके बाद सूरज चढ़ने के साथ ही बड़ी संख्या में मतदाता घरों से निकलकर मतदान करने पहुंचे। कोविड-19 प्रोटोकॉल के तहत के मतदान कराया गया है। आगरा में दुल्हन ने विदाई से पहले जिम्मेदार नागरिक का फर्ज निभाया। उसने ससुराल जाने से पहले अपने परिवार के साथ मतदान किया। 
 
दुल्हन ने किया मतदान
दुल्हन ने किया मतदान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
परिवार के साथ दु्ल्हन अंजलि
परिवार के साथ दु्ल्हन अंजलि - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फिरोजाबाद में सांसद डॉ चंद्रसेन जादौन ने किया मतदान
फिरोजाबाद में सांसद डॉ चंद्रसेन जादौन ने किया मतदान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मथुरा के एक बूथ पर मतदाताओं की कतार
मथुरा के एक बूथ पर मतदाताओं की कतार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा के एक बूथ पर लगी मतदाताओं की कतार
आगरा के एक बूथ पर लगी मतदाताओं की कतार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मतदान के बाद सेल्फी लेती युवती
मतदान के बाद सेल्फी लेती युवती - फोटो : अमर उजाला
