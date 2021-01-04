कोरोना काल में मुरझाई गेंदा के फूलों की बगिया, 15 साल बाद बदली फसल, 40 बीघा में किया आलू

{"_id":"5ff2c9e08ebc3e3d42692dcb","slug":"marigold-flowers-farm-distoyed-during-corona-epidemic-change-crop-of-potato","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0941\u0930\u091d\u093e\u0908 \u0917\u0947\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u0942\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0917\u093f\u092f\u093e, 15 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0940 \u092b\u0938\u0932, 40 \u092c\u0940\u0918\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0906\u0932\u0942","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गेंदा की खेती का फाइल फोटो और खेती कराने वाले किसान धमेंद्र
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ff2c9e08ebc3e3d42692dcb","slug":"marigold-flowers-farm-distoyed-during-corona-epidemic-change-crop-of-potato","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0941\u0930\u091d\u093e\u0908 \u0917\u0947\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u0942\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0917\u093f\u092f\u093e, 15 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0940 \u092b\u0938\u0932, 40 \u092c\u0940\u0918\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0906\u0932\u0942","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नारखी निवासी किसान धमेंद्र प्रताप सिंह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ff2c9e08ebc3e3d42692dcb","slug":"marigold-flowers-farm-distoyed-during-corona-epidemic-change-crop-of-potato","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0941\u0930\u091d\u093e\u0908 \u0917\u0947\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u0942\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0917\u093f\u092f\u093e, 15 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0940 \u092b\u0938\u0932, 40 \u092c\u0940\u0918\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0906\u0932\u0942","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गेंदा की खेती का फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ff2c9e08ebc3e3d42692dcb","slug":"marigold-flowers-farm-distoyed-during-corona-epidemic-change-crop-of-potato","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0941\u0930\u091d\u093e\u0908 \u0917\u0947\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u0942\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0917\u093f\u092f\u093e, 15 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0940 \u092b\u0938\u0932, 40 \u092c\u0940\u0918\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0906\u0932\u0942","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गेंदा की खेती का फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ff2c9e08ebc3e3d42692dcb","slug":"marigold-flowers-farm-distoyed-during-corona-epidemic-change-crop-of-potato","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0941\u0930\u091d\u093e\u0908 \u0917\u0947\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u0942\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0917\u093f\u092f\u093e, 15 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0940 \u092b\u0938\u0932, 40 \u092c\u0940\u0918\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0906\u0932\u0942","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गेंदा के फूलों से की गई सजावट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला