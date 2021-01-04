शहर चुनें
कोरोना काल में मुरझाई गेंदा के फूलों की बगिया, 15 साल बाद बदली फसल, 40 बीघा में किया आलू

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फिरोजाबाद, Updated Mon, 04 Jan 2021 01:31 PM IST
गेंदा की खेती का फाइल फोटो और खेती कराने वाले किसान धमेंद्र
1 of 5
गेंदा की खेती का फाइल फोटो और खेती कराने वाले किसान धमेंद्र - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना का असर हर क्षेत्र पर दिखाई दे रहा है। नारखी क्षेत्र में हर साल महकने वाली फूलों की बगिया इस साल मुरझाई हुई है। 15 साल से गेंदा फूल की खेती करने वाले किसान को इस बार चालीस बीघा खेत में आलू की खेती करनी पड़ी है। 
city & states agra firozabad corona virus potato corona epidemic marigold flowers exclusive loss in farming

