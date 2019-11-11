शहर चुनें

आगरा के इस ऋषि के कराए यज्ञ के बाद हुआ था श्रीराम का जन्म, जानिये कौन हैं ये

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 11 Nov 2019 03:05 PM IST
सींगना के मंदिर में रखी पेंटिंग और वहां के पुजारी
1 of 5
सींगना के मंदिर में रखी पेंटिंग और वहां के पुजारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अयोध्या में भगवान श्रीराम के मंदिर निर्माण का रास्ता सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश के बाद साफ हो गया। कोर्ट के आदेश के बाद भगवान श्रीराम के जन्म के लिए यज्ञ करने वाले सींगना गांव के श्रृंगी ऋषि की जन्मस्थली और आश्रम में राम नाम गूंज रहा है। पूरे गांव में खुशी की लहर है। मान्यता है कि भगवान श्रीराम की बहन शांता का विवाह भी सींगना गांव के ऋषि श्रृंगी के साथ हुआ था। उनके नाम पर सूर सरोवर पक्षी विहार, कीठम में शांता घाट बनाया गया है। पढ़िये पूरी रिपोर्ट...
lord ram ram mandir ram sister name
सींगना के मंदिर में रखी पेंटिंग और वहां के पुजारी
सींगना के मंदिर में रखी पेंटिंग और वहां के पुजारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ऋषि श्रृंगी का मंदिर
ऋषि श्रृंगी का मंदिर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यमुना नदी के किनारे खादर में ऋषि श्रृंगी का मंदिर
यमुना नदी के किनारे खादर में ऋषि श्रृंगी का मंदिर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ऋषि श्रृंगी का मंदिर और आश्रम
ऋषि श्रृंगी का मंदिर और आश्रम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
निवासी सींगना
निवासी सींगना - फोटो : अमर उजाला
