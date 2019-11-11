आगरा के इस ऋषि के कराए यज्ञ के बाद हुआ था श्रीराम का जन्म, जानिये कौन हैं ये

{"_id":"5dc928c48ebc3e5b294c2eb8","slug":"lord-ram-sister-shanta-and-shringi-rishi-ashram-story-after-ayodhya-case-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u090b\u0937\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u090f \u092f\u091c\u094d\u091e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0925\u093e \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सींगना के मंदिर में रखी पेंटिंग और वहां के पुजारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ऋषि श्रृंगी का मंदिर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
यमुना नदी के किनारे खादर में ऋषि श्रृंगी का मंदिर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ऋषि श्रृंगी का मंदिर और आश्रम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
निवासी सींगना
- फोटो : अमर उजाला