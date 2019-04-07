शहर चुनें

lok sabha elections 2019 ground report of gudiyana village agra

तस्वीरें: हर चुनाव में वादों से छले गए यहां के लोग, गांव में घरों के नाम पर सिर्फ झोपड़ियां हैं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sun, 07 Apr 2019 03:23 PM IST
गुडियाना गांव में बनी झोपड़ी
गुडियाना गांव में बनी झोपड़ी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फतेहपुर सीकरी लोकसभा क्षेत्र के यमुना किनारे के टीले पर झोपड़ियों का एक गांव गुडियाना। बीहड़ में बसे इस गांव में पेयजल, रास्ते तक इंतजाम नहीं है। धूलभरे कच्चे रास्ते से आने जाने वाले ग्रामीण यमुना का प्रदूषित पानी पीने को मजबूर हैं। गांव वाले बताते हैं कि हर चुनाव में उन्हें नेता विकास के सपने दिखाते हैं। पर, अब तक एक भी वादा पूरा नहीं हो सका है। तस्वीरों में देखिए गांव की बदहाली...
lok sabha elections 2019 election election in india 2019 2019 election news gudiyana village agra
lok sabha chunav 2019 में किस सीट पर बदले समीकरण, कहां है दल बदल की सुगबुगाहट, राहुल गाँधी से नरेंद्र मोदी तक रैलियों का रेला, बयानों की बाढ़, मुद्दों की पड़ताल, चुनाव से जुड़े हर अपडेट के लिए पड़ते रहे amarujala election news
गुडियाना गांव में बनी झोपड़ी
