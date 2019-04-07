तस्वीरें: हर चुनाव में वादों से छले गए यहां के लोग, गांव में घरों के नाम पर सिर्फ झोपड़ियां हैं

{"_id":"5ca9c50abdec222dc9131176","slug":"lok-sabha-elections-2019-ground-report-of-gudiyana-village-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0939\u0930 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093e\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091b\u0932\u0947 \u0917\u090f \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b \u091d\u094b\u092a\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुडियाना गांव में बनी झोपड़ी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गुडियाना गांव का कच्चा रास्ता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मिट्टी के चूल्हे पर बनता है खाना
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
यमुना से पानी लेकर जातीं गुडियाना की महिलाएं व बच्चे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गुडियाना गांव के ग्रामीण
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
