Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   lok sabha elections 2019 ground report of Mathura constituency

मथुरा में राष्ट्रवाद के साथ स्थानीय मुद्दों की बात, कुछ ऐसा है यहां का सियासी हाल

पुनीत शर्मा, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Sun, 07 Apr 2019 02:20 PM IST
भाजपा प्रत्याशी हेमा मालिनी, कांग्रेस के महेश पाठक, रालोद के कुवंर नरेंद्र सिंह
भाजपा प्रत्याशी हेमा मालिनी, कांग्रेस के महेश पाठक, रालोद के कुवंर नरेंद्र सिंह
मथुरा का चुनाव इस बार बड़ा रोचक होने जा रहा है। सियासी मानचित्र पर वीआईपी सीट के नाम से पहचान बनाने वाले मथुरा संसदीय क्षेत्र में चुनावी चक्रव्यूह के सात द्वार बन गए हैं। कहीं राष्ट्रवाद का मुद्दा है तो कहीं जातीय समीकरणों की बिसात है। स्थानीय मुद्दे भी चर्चा में बने हुए हैं। कहीं बदहाल आलू किसानों की तस्वीर पेश की जा रही है तो कहीं खारा पानी, चीनी मिल और यमुना की सफाई जैसे मुद्दे चर्चा का विषय बन रहे हैं। दूसरी तरफ भारत द्वारा पाकिस्तान में घुसकर आतंकियों के कैंप को तबाह करने, अलगाववादियों पर कार्रवाई करने और सेना की मजबूती को लेकर खूब बातें हो रही हैं। पेश है यह रिपोर्ट...
कलक्ट्रेट पर चाय की दुकान पर चर्चा करते लोग
कलक्ट्रेट पर चाय की दुकान पर चर्चा करते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चाय की दुकान पर चुनाव पर चर्चा करते लोग
चाय की दुकान पर चुनाव पर चर्चा करते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मथुरा में जातीय समीकरण (ग्राफिक्स)
मथुरा में जातीय समीकरण (ग्राफिक्स) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मथुरा सीट पर 2014 के नतीजे (ग्राफिक्स)
मथुरा सीट पर 2014 के नतीजे (ग्राफिक्स) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मथुरा सीट पर 2009 के नतीजे (ग्राफिक्स)
मथुरा सीट पर 2009 के नतीजे (ग्राफिक्स) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लोकसभा चुनाव
लोकसभा चुनाव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
