कल्याण सिंह के बेटे ने फिर लहराया जीत का परचम, जानिए कितने वोटों से मिली विजयश्री

राजवीर सिंह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
राजवीर सिंह अपने पिता कल्याण सिंह के साथ (फाइल फोटो )
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
राजवीर सिंह की जीत पर मिठाई बांटते कार्यकर्ता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
राष्ट्रीय जन अधिकार पार्टी के सूरज सिंह
देवेंद्र सिंह यादव समर्थकों के साथ (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला