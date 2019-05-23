शहर चुनें

इन कारणों से ब्रज में फेल हो गया गठबंधन का गणित, मिली करारी हार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Fri, 24 May 2019 09:08 AM IST
रैली में मंच पर एक-साथ मायावती अखिलेश और चौधरी अजित सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
रैली में मंच पर एक-साथ मायावती अखिलेश और चौधरी अजित सिंह (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मोदी की सुनामी पूरे देश में चली। ब्रज में गठबंधन का गणित पूरी तरह से फेल हो गया। ब्रज में गठबंधन को मिली करारी हार के पीछे पार्टी की गलतियां भी कम जिम्मेदार नहीं हैं। जानकारों की मानें तो आगरा और सीकरी में बसपा के नेताओं ने ही 'हाथी' के पांव में बेड़ियां डाल दीं। कई नेता बागी हो गए। कई बीच चुनाव पार्टी छोड़ गए। कई ऐसे हैं, जो सक्रिय नहीं रहे। फिर हाथी कैसे मंजिल तक पहुंचता।
sp bsp alliance in up lok sabha elections results result of lok sabha elections 2019
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 (lok sabha chunav 2019) के नतीजों में किसने मारी बाजी? फिर एक बार मोदी सरकार या कांग्रेस की चुनावी नैया हुई पार? सपा-बसपा ने किया यूपी में सूपड़ा साफ या भाजपा का दम रहा बरकरार? सिर्फ नतीजे नहीं, नतीजों के पीछे की पूरी तस्वीर, वजह और विश्लेषण।

रैली में मंच पर एक-साथ मायावती अखिलेश और चौधरी अजित सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
रैली में मंच पर एक-साथ मायावती अखिलेश और चौधरी अजित सिंह (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
समर्थकों के साथ बसपा प्रत्याशी मनोज सोनी (फाइल फोटो)
समर्थकों के साथ बसपा प्रत्याशी मनोज सोनी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गले मिलते भाजपा के एसपी सिंह और बसपा के रामवीर उपाध्याय (फाइल फोटो)
गले मिलते भाजपा के एसपी सिंह और बसपा के रामवीर उपाध्याय (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गठबंधन की रैली को संबोधित करते आकाश आनंद (फाइल फोटो)
गठबंधन की रैली को संबोधित करते आकाश आनंद (फाइल फोटो)
श्रीभगवान शर्मा उर्फ गुड्डू पंडित (फाइल)
श्रीभगवान शर्मा उर्फ गुड्डू पंडित (फाइल)
