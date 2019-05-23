इन कारणों से ब्रज में फेल हो गया गठबंधन का गणित, मिली करारी हार

{"_id":"5ce6c89fbdec22072a553d7f","slug":"lok-sabha-chunav-2019-result-sp-bsp-alliance-defeat-facts-in-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0947\u0932 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0917\u0920\u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0917\u0923\u093f\u0924, \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रैली में मंच पर एक-साथ मायावती अखिलेश और चौधरी अजित सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
समर्थकों के साथ बसपा प्रत्याशी मनोज सोनी (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गले मिलते भाजपा के एसपी सिंह और बसपा के रामवीर उपाध्याय (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गठबंधन की रैली को संबोधित करते आकाश आनंद (फाइल फोटो)
श्रीभगवान शर्मा उर्फ गुड्डू पंडित (फाइल)