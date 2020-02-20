शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
महाशिवरात्रि: गंगाघाट पर आस्था और देशभक्ति का अनूठा संगम, कांवड़ यात्रा में लहराया तिरंगा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कासगंज, Updated Thu, 20 Feb 2020 05:51 PM IST
कांवड़ यात्रा में लहराया तिरंगा
1 of 6
कांवड़ यात्रा में लहराया तिरंगा - फोटो : Amar Ujala
महाशिवरात्रि के अवसर पर गंगा तटों पर आस्था और देशभक्ति का अनूठा संगम दिखाई दे रहा है। कासगंज में गंगा घाट से लेकर शहर तक कांवड़ियों की सतरंगी टोलियां नजर आ रही हैं। कांवड़िये कांवड़ में तिरंगा लगाकर गंगा जल लेने पहुंच रहे हैं। बृहस्पतिवार को लगभग ढाई लाख कांवड़िये महाशिवरात्रि पर भगवान भोले का अभिषेक करने के लिए यहां से गंगाजल लेकर गए। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
कांवड़ यात्रा में लहराया तिरंगा
कांवड़ यात्रा में लहराया तिरंगा - फोटो : Amar Ujala
गंगा के लहरा घाट पर आस्था का सैलाब
गंगा के लहरा घाट पर आस्था का सैलाब - फोटो : Amar Ujala
कांवड़ लेकर जातीं महिलाएं
कांवड़ लेकर जातीं महिलाएं - फोटो : Amar Ujala
गंगा के लहरा घाट पर आस्था का सैलाब
गंगा के लहरा घाट पर आस्था का सैलाब - फोटो : Amar Ujala
कांवड़ यात्रा में लहराया तिरंगा
कांवड़ यात्रा में लहराया तिरंगा - फोटो : Amar Ujala
गंगा के लहरा घाट पर आस्था का सैलाब
गंगा के लहरा घाट पर आस्था का सैलाब - फोटो : Amar Ujala
