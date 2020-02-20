महाशिवरात्रि: गंगाघाट पर आस्था और देशभक्ति का अनूठा संगम, कांवड़ यात्रा में लहराया तिरंगा

{"_id":"5e4e76e98ebc3ef25f0c9572","slug":"kawad-yatra-with-national-flag-tiranga-on-maha-shivaratri-2020-in-kasganj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f: \u0917\u0902\u0917\u093e\u0918\u093e\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0928\u0942\u0920\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0917\u092e, \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0935\u0921\u093c \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0939\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0924\u093f\u0930\u0902\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कांवड़ यात्रा में लहराया तिरंगा
गंगा के लहरा घाट पर आस्था का सैलाब
कांवड़ लेकर जातीं महिलाएं
गंगा के लहरा घाट पर आस्था का सैलाब
कांवड़ यात्रा में लहराया तिरंगा
गंगा के लहरा घाट पर आस्था का सैलाब
