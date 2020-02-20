शहर चुनें

महाशिवरात्रि: 117 साल बाद बन रहा दुर्लभ योग, शिव-पार्वती की पूजा से बनेंगे बिगड़े काम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Thu, 20 Feb 2020 02:24 PM IST
बटेश्वर के मंदिर पूजा करते श्रद्घालु
बटेश्वर के मंदिर पूजा करते श्रद्घालु - फोटो : अमर उजाला
महाशिवरात्रि पर इस बार 117 साल बाद शनि और शुक्र का दुर्लभ योग बन रहा है। ज्योतिषाचार्य शिव शरण पाराशर ने बताया कि शनि अपनी स्वयं की राशि मकर में और शुक्र ग्रह अपनी उच्च राशि मीन में रहेगा। इस योग में शिव पार्वती की पूजा से सभी बिगड़े काम बनेंगे। 
