ब्रज में जन्माष्टमी पर दिवाली जैसी रौनक, मन मोह रहीं जन्मस्थान की यह तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5d5e55928ebc3e6c2779d1e2","slug":"janmashtami-lighting-pictures-of-janmsthan-prem-mandir-mathura-vrindavan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u092e\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u0930\u094c\u0928\u0915, \u092e\u0928 \u092e\u094b\u0939 \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रोशनी से जगमग कृष्ण जन्मस्थान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
झालर से जगमग कृष्ण जन्मस्थान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
रंगबिरंगी रोशनी से जगमगाता प्रेम मंदिर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला