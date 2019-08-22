शहर चुनें

ब्रज में जन्माष्टमी पर दिवाली जैसी रौनक, मन मोह रहीं जन्मस्थान की यह तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Thu, 22 Aug 2019 02:25 PM IST
रोशनी से जगमग कृष्ण जन्मस्थान
रोशनी से जगमग कृष्ण जन्मस्थान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भगवान श्रीकृष्ण की जन्म और लीला भूमि में इस बार जन्माष्टमी के दौरान दिवाली जैसी चमक नजर आएगी। यह चमक सिर्फ मंदिरों तक सीमित न होकर व्यापारिक प्रतिष्ठानों पर भी दिखाई देगी। ब्रज तीर्थ विकास परिषद की पहल पर इस बार शहर के व्यापारी अपने व्यापारिक प्रतिष्ठानों को बिजली की झालरों से सजाने जा रहे हैं। जन्मस्थान पर व्यापक तैयारियां हैं। यहां बिजली की चमक देखते ही बनती है।
रोशनी से जगमग कृष्ण जन्मस्थान
रोशनी से जगमग कृष्ण जन्मस्थान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
झालर से जगमग कृष्ण जन्मस्थान
झालर से जगमग कृष्ण जन्मस्थान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ। - फोटो : amar ujala
रोशनी से जगमग कृष्ण जन्मस्थान
रोशनी से जगमग कृष्ण जन्मस्थान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रंगबिरंगी रोशनी से जगमगाता प्रेम मंदिर
रंगबिरंगी रोशनी से जगमगाता प्रेम मंदिर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
