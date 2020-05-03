कोरोना से लड़ने वाले योद्धाओं को सेना का सलाम, आसमान से फूल बरसाकर बढ़ाया हौसला

{"_id":"5eae5aa295ffec383059db07","slug":"indian-air-force-thank-you-to-warriors-fighting-against-coronavirus-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092f\u094b\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0932\u093e\u092e, \u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092b\u0942\u0932 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0939\u094c\u0938\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एसएन मेडिकल कॉलेज पर पुष्पवर्षा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
एसएन मेडिकल कॉलेज पर पुष्पवर्षा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
चिकित्साकर्मी ने ताली बजाकर स्वीकार किया अभिवादन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
एसएन मेडिकल कॉलेज पर की गई पुष्पवर्षा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
एसएन मेडिकल कॉलेज
- फोटो : अमर उजाला