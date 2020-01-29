मुस्लिम समुदाय ने बाजार बंद रखकर किया सीएए का विरोध, जुलूस निकालने की कोशिश नाकाम

{"_id":"5e312e1d8ebc3e4b2a05e3e0","slug":"caa-protests-muslim-closed-market-in-kasganj-district","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092e \u0938\u092e\u0941\u0926\u093e\u092f \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0930\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0940\u090f\u090f \u0915\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927, \u091c\u0941\u0932\u0942\u0938 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0936\u093f\u0936 \u0928\u093e\u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नागरिकता कानून के विरोध को लेकर मुस्लिम समुदाय ने किया बाजार बंद
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस ने जुलूस निकालने वालों से बैनर भी कब्जे में ले लिए
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कासगंज का बाजार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विरोध करने वाले लेकर आए ऐसे स्लोगन लिखी तख्तियां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस ने वीडियोग्राफी भी करवाई।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला