मुस्लिम समुदाय ने बाजार बंद रखकर किया सीएए का विरोध, जुलूस निकालने की कोशिश नाकाम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कासगंज, Updated Wed, 29 Jan 2020 12:43 PM IST
नागरिकता कानून के विरोध को लेकर मुस्लिम समुदाय ने किया बाजार बंद
नागरिकता कानून के विरोध को लेकर मुस्लिम समुदाय ने किया बाजार बंद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कासगंज में नागरिकता संशोधन कानून सीएए के विरोध में मुस्लिम समुदाय के लोगों ने बाजार बंद रखकर विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। शहर में जुलूस निकालने की कोशिश की गई जिसे पुलिस ने नाकाम कर दिया।
 
नागरिकता कानून के विरोध को लेकर मुस्लिम समुदाय ने किया बाजार बंद
नागरिकता कानून के विरोध को लेकर मुस्लिम समुदाय ने किया बाजार बंद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस ने जुलूस निकालने वालों से बैनर भी कब्जे में ले लिए
पुलिस ने जुलूस निकालने वालों से बैनर भी कब्जे में ले लिए - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कासगंज का बाजार
कासगंज का बाजार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विरोध करने वाले लेकर आए ऐसे स्लोगन लिखी तख्तियां
विरोध करने वाले लेकर आए ऐसे स्लोगन लिखी तख्तियां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस ने वीडियोग्राफी भी करवाई।
पुलिस ने वीडियोग्राफी भी करवाई। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
