holi 2020 celebration on shri krishna janmasthan mathura

इसलिए अद्भुत और अलौकिक है ब्रज की होली, देखिए 10 शानदार तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Sat, 07 Mar 2020 01:46 PM IST
होली 2020
1 of 10
होली 2020 - फोटो : Amar Ujala
'सब जग होरी, जा ब्रज होरा' यह कहावत यूं ही नहीं कही गई है। इसके पीछे ब्रज की वर्षों पुरानी परंपरा के अद्भुत रंग हैं। होली के इन अद्भुत रंगों में पूरा ब्रज सरोबार है। बरसाना-नंदगांव के बाद शुक्रवार को भगवान श्रीकृष्ण की जन्मभूमि पर होली का आनंद बरसा तो पूरा परिसर सतरंगी हो गया। देखिए ब्रज की होली की अद्भुत तस्वीरें...
holi 2020 holi in mathura vrindavan holi

होली 2020
होली 2020 - फोटो : Amar Ujala
होली 2020
होली 2020 - फोटो : Amar Ujala
होली 2020
होली 2020 - फोटो : Amar Ujala
होली 2020
होली 2020 - फोटो : Amar Ujala
होली 2020
होली 2020 - फोटो : Amar Ujala
होली 2020
होली 2020 - फोटो : Amar Ujala
होली 2020
होली 2020 - फोटो : Amar Ujala
होली 2020
होली 2020 - फोटो : Amar Ujala
होली 2020
होली 2020 - फोटो : Amar Ujala
होली के रंगों में सराबोर होकर नाचे भक्त
होली के रंगों में सराबोर होकर नाचे भक्त - फोटो : Amar Ujala
