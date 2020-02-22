शहर चुनें

ताजमहल में सिर्फ मुमताज नहीं, तीन बेगमों के साथ दफन हैं शाहजहां, जानें रोचक इतिहास

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sun, 23 Feb 2020 04:15 AM IST
ताजमहल
1 of 7
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सोमवार को अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप और उनकी पत्नी मेलानिया ट्रंप दुनिया के सात अजूबों में शुमार ताजमहल का दीदार करेंगे। ताज को मोहब्बत की निशानी माना जाता है। शाहजहां ने अपनी बेगम मुमताज की याद में इसका निर्माण कराया था, जिसकी खूबसूरती की दुनिया दीवानी है। ताजमहल को भले मुमताज के नाम से जाना जाता हो, लेकिन इसमें केवल मुमताज महल का ही मकबरा नहीं, बल्कि शाहजहां की दो अन्य बेगमें भी इसी परिसर में दफन हैं। अगली स्लाइड्स में जानिए इतिहास... 
taj mahal taj mahal facts

Recommended

ताजमहल
Agra

ताजमहल के फसाने और हकीकत: 'प्यार की निशानी' से जुड़े वो तथ्य, जो हैरान करने वाले हैं

23 फरवरी 2020

मुस्कान
Chandigarh

लपटों से घिरी थी मुस्कान, आखिरी बार फोन पर बोली- पापा! यहां बहुत आग लगी फिर कट गई कॉल...

23 फरवरी 2020

हार्ट, कोलेस्ट्रॉल, कैंसर में कैसे मददगार साबित होता है देशी घी, जानें इसके बारे में सबकुछ
Dholpur fresh

हार्ट, कोलेस्ट्रॉल, कैंसर में कैसे मददगार साबित होता है देशी घी, जानें इसके बारे में सबकुछ
पत्नी मेलानिया संग ताज का दीदार करेंगे ट्रंप
Agra

ताजमहल में एक घंटे रुकेंगे ट्रंप, पत्नी संग डायना सीट पर खिंचवाएंगे फोटो, इन जगहों से गुजरेंगे

23 फरवरी 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

वैचारिक युद्ध के नाम पर जनता की भावनाओं से किया जा रहा है खिलवाड़, प्रयागराज में एबीवीपी का सम्मेलन

23 फरवरी 2020

Related

uppsc
Prayagraj

एलटी ग्रेड भर्ती परीक्षा में ओएमआर शीट बदले जाने की आशंका, केस दर्ज 

23 फरवरी 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

वकीलों ने प्रयागराज से किया आरपार की लड़ाई का एलान

23 फरवरी 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज में रेलमंत्री के इस्तकबाल के लिए स्टेशनोें पर बदल दिए नाम, जानिए नए स्टेशनों का कोड

23 फरवरी 2020

अग्निकांड में रिया की गई जान।
Chandigarh

Pics: कनाडा जाने की थी चाहत, मौत खींच लाई चंडीगढ़, भीषण आग में तड़प-तड़प कर रिया ने तोड़ा दम

23 फरवरी 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज में प्रधानमंत्री से मिलेंगे 300 लाभार्थी, घेरे में रहेंगे मौजूद

23 फरवरी 2020

Kot Kapura's Pakshi Grover Died In Massive Fire Breaks Out At PG In Chandigarh
Chandigarh

अग्निकांड: दादा बोले- सपना साकार करने भेजा था चंडीगढ़, अब कभी पाक्षी का मुंह नहीं देख पाएंगे

23 फरवरी 2020

शादी से इंकार करने बाद दुल्हन
Kanpur

दूल्हे के पिता की इस हरकत पर फेराें से ठीक पहले अचानक भड़क गई दुल्हन, किया शादी से इंकार

22 फरवरी 2020

सीसीटीवी में कैद हुई वारदात
Kanpur

एसएसपी दफ्तर के सामने महापौर के बेटे पर चाकू से जानलेवा हमला, सीसीटीवी में कैद हुई वारदात

22 फरवरी 2020

मम्मियों ने बच्चों को गोद में लेकर रैंप पर किया कैटवॉक
Kanpur

मम्मियों ने बच्चों के साथ रैंप पर की कैटवॉक तो थम गई हर नजर, आप भी देखें तस्वीरें

22 फरवरी 2020

शिल्प मेले का हुआ समापन, DVN PG कॉलेज में पुरस्कार वितरण समारोह।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर: शिल्प मेले का समापन, डीवीएन पीजी कॉलेज में पुरस्कार वितरण समारोह, देखें दिनभर की हलचल

22 फरवरी 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

कौशाम्बी में प्रेमिका की हत्या कर फांसी के फंदे पर झूला प्रेमी

22 फरवरी 2020

Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya
Prayagraj

डिप्टी सीएम केशव प्रसाद बोले, अखिलेश यादव फिर देख रहे मुंगेरी लाल के हसीन सपने

22 फरवरी 2020

अतीक अहमद
Prayagraj

पूर्व सांसद अतीक के पुत्र उमर पर सीबीआई ने रखा दो लाख का इनाम

22 फरवरी 2020

निर्भया का दोषी अक्षय कुमार सिंह
Delhi NCR

निर्भयाः परिवार वालों से मिलकर फूट-फूट कर रोया दोषी अक्षय, फिर मां ने...

22 फरवरी 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज में अमिताभ बच्चन के ‘दस द्वार वाला बंगला’ की खासियत जानकर चौंक जाएंगे आप

22 फरवरी 2020

फराह खान और शीबा खान
Meerut

प्रेरणा: यूपी के मुजफ्फरनगर की गलियों से निकलकर खान बहनों ने दुबई तक लहराया कला का परचम

22 फरवरी 2020

ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शाहजहां-मुमताज की कब्रों की प्रतिकृत
शाहजहां-मुमताज की कब्रों की प्रतिकृत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में वाटर चैनल और टैंक की सफाई
ताजमहल में वाटर चैनल और टैंक की सफाई - फोटो : Amar Ujala
ताजमहल का मुख्य गुंबद
ताजमहल का मुख्य गुंबद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : Amar Ujala
ताजमहल में शाहजहां-मुमताज के कब्रों की प्रतिकृति
ताजमहल में शाहजहां-मुमताज के कब्रों की प्रतिकृति - फोटो : Amar Ujala
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
