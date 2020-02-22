ताजमहल में सिर्फ मुमताज नहीं, तीन बेगमों के साथ दफन हैं शाहजहां, जानें रोचक इतिहास

{"_id":"5e5135118ebc3ef3df5305cc","slug":"history-of-taj-mahal-construction-and-mumtaz-mahal-tomb","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b \u092e\u0941\u092e\u0924\u093e\u091c \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u0947\u0917\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0926\u092b\u0928 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u0939\u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u094b\u091a\u0915 \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शाहजहां-मुमताज की कब्रों की प्रतिकृत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में वाटर चैनल और टैंक की सफाई
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
ताजमहल का मुख्य गुंबद
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
ताजमहल में शाहजहां-मुमताज के कब्रों की प्रतिकृति
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला